Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Deeptech to power up the next big transformation in India: industry experts

By Prathiksha BU
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 17 2022 07:32:26 GMT+0000
Deeptech to power up the next big transformation in India: industry experts
Engaging in a TechSparks discussion titled Pioneering deep tech innovation in India, Ravi Chabbria (VP and MD-Hybrid cloud engineering, NetApp), Ankit Prasad (Founder and CEO of Bobble.ai) and Rajeev Suri (Managing Partner, Orios Ventures) discuss India's efforts to become a global tech powerhouse.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India is emerging as a space for cutting-edge deeptech startups with enormous potential to make products and services. A number of these startups are now focussing on creating products that are fit for not just India but also abroad, using tech like artificial intelligence, analytics, augmented reality/virtual reality, Internet of Things (IoT) among others.


In a discussion at TechSparks 2022, Ravi Chabbria (VP and MD-Hybrid cloud engineering, NetApp), Ankit Prasad (Founder and CEO of ﻿Bobble AI﻿) and Rajeev Suri (Managing Partner, Orios Ventures) discussed India's efforts to become a global tech powerhouse.


According to Ravi, about 40% of unicorn founders across the world are Indian and there are enough examples of Indian founders building global products. He noted that there is a big shift in how data is look at today, "Data has evolved to something that you managed in your data center, to something that you are now managing in the cloud," he said, adding that nearly three years ago data was seen as a byproduct of business or social media. "Today, data is driving the business. So that's the big shift."


The speakers concede that deeptech as it stands today, covers several technological areas from artificial intelligence to quantum computing, among other advanced technologies. "The deeptech market will depend on a whole range of things in the future. But the things that I'm interested is AI, ML (machine learning), computer vision, and currently cyber security is the most interesting sector," said Ankit.


He also says that there are many use cases of these technologies like digital assistants and chatbots, that have been now optimised by AI to understand consumer behaviour. "There are so many companies today offer customer support through chatbots to address customer queries and apps like Slack, Instagram, Twitter, Meta have been optimised my AI and have become part of our daily lives," Ankit observed.


According to the speakers, deeptech will evolve further in terms of security and privacy, equipped with better policy and regulations. "Today many regulators are extremely positive about deep tech startups in this country and these regulations and compliance associated with the technology will make it more secure," Ravi concludes.

Techsparks gif
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Startups with strong business models will attract funding, VCs say at TechSparks 2022

How Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities are contributing to India’s startup boom

Here’s how the dYdX V4 protocol could prove to be a game-changer for DeFi crypto trading

Daily Capsule
Hail an EV for your daily commute
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Here’s how the dYdX V4 protocol could prove to be a game-changer for DeFi crypto trading

Sustainability and transformation: The role of legacy brands and startups in driving development

CM Bommai releases Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy

Startups with strong business models will attract funding, VCs say at TechSparks 2022

Razorpay's Harshil Mathur says user-specific fintech will be next big focus area