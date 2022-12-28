Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai most booked cities in 2022: OYO

Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai emerged as the most booked cities in India, said hospitality unicorn ﻿Oyo﻿ in its year-end annual travel trends index—OYO’s Travelopedia 2022.

“Globally, leisure destinations are leading the travel recovery curve, while in India, we’re seeing business travel also significantly contribute to the sector,” said Shreerang Godbole, Global Chief Service Officer, OYO.

According to OYO’s data, India has witnessed a 44% increase in booking demand during Christmas week (December 25 to December 31) as compared to 2021. Destinations such as Goa, Hyderabad, Puri, Manali, and Kolkata emerged as top choices for travellers during this time.

The report also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh became the most visited state in 2022. Smaller towns and cities such as Hathras, Srinagar in Uttarakhand, Sasaram, Karaikudi, and Tenali observed the highest increase in bookings in 2022 vs 2021.





On the other hand, Jaipur, Goa, Kochi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam topped the charts as favourite leisure destinations in 2022. Varanasi became the most booked destination for pilgrimage followed by Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar, and Haridwar.

In 2022, OYO’s customers made over 8 million super bookings and its chatbot YoChat resolved 13 million queries this year.

Apart from India, as per the report, Luxembourg in Europe, Bandung in Indonesia, Johor Bahru in Malaysia, Texas in the US, and London, UK were the most booked destinations in 2022.





“2022 has been a year full of fervour. Travel has bounced back with a sharp recovery curve. During the past year, we faced challenges and learnt to overcome them by going back to the drawing board. We have invested significant time in understanding the pulse of the post-pandemic traveller and made strides on the customer experience front by launching several truly beneficial features for our users. This year, we observed that travellers wanted to make the most of their holidays, and extended long weekends,” added Shreerang.





“Remote working offered flexibility to consumers to use their time and explore domestic destinations to make up for their lost vacations,” he stated.