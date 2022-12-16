Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India all set to become $5T economy by FY25: Gadkari

By Press Trust of India
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 09:23:19 GMT+0000
India all set to become $5T economy by FY25: Gadkari
Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari said the central government is aiming to boost growth and employment to achieve sustainable development.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India is the fastest growing economy in the world, and is all set to achieve $5 trillion GDP by 2024-25, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari said the central government is aiming to boost growth and employment to achieve sustainable development.

The road transport and highways minister said India will play a key role in achieving global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

ALSO READ
5 major announcements made by Nitin Gadkari since taking office as MSME Minister

Gadkari noted that India needs to increase its exports and reduce imports.

"We are also working on developing alternative, clean, and green fuel like bio ethanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG, and green hydrogen," he said, adding green hydrogen is the fuel for the future.

The minister said currently India's automobile industry is worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and he wants to take it to Rs 15 lakh crore. "This will create lots of new jobs."


He also said his focus is on reducing cost of construction. "We are trying to minimise use of steel and cement."

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Carbon farming startup Grow Indigo raises $6M funding

Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Tiger Global-backed Slice gets PPI licence from RBI

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Daily Capsule
Indian EV sector revs up for growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Carbon farming startup Grow Indigo raises $6M funding

Tiger Global-backed Slice gets PPI licence from RBI

Indian EV sector revs up for growth

Instagram launches new feature to help users regain access to accounts

Synchron raises $75M in Series C round led by ARCH Venture Partners

Meta takes down CyberRoot Risk Advisory's 40 accounts, 900 Chinese accounts