Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India will be first to hold satellite spectrum auction: Trai Chairman

By Press Trust of India
December 13, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 13 2022 10:30:12 GMT+0000
India will be first to hold satellite spectrum auction: Trai Chairman
He also said it will soon make recommendations to make permissions required for satellite communication from various ministries seamless to enhance ease of doing business in the sector.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India will be the first country to auction spectrum for satellite communication, and it should be designed to attract investments in the sector, telecom regulator Trai chairman PD Vaghela said on Tuesday.


Speaking at a Broadband India Forum summit on SatCom, Vaghela said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon make recommendations to make permissions required for satellite communication from various ministries -- Information and Broadcasting, Space and Telecom -- seamless to enhance ease of doing business in the sector.


He also said TRAI received a reference from the Department of Telecommunication for the spectrum required to be put to auction and associated aspects of satellite-based communication.


"I think India will be the first to handle the issue of auctioning the space base spectrum. We are working on it," Vaghela said.


TRAI will be coming out with some sort of model for the auction of space spectrum, he added.


"But it should not kill the sector. That is very important. Any system that we will be bringing is to actually encourage and promote investment in the sector, and not increase any burden. I mean, that is the biggest challenge which we have, and we are conscious of that fact," said Vaghela.


TRAI is yet to come up with a consultation paper on the spectrum auction as per the standard process meant for satellite communication.


When asked about the status of the paper, Vaghela said that TRAI is in discussion with experts and regulators worldwide for a suitable model and the consultation paper will be floated after those discussions are over.


While telecom operators have proposed to allocate spectrum through an auction for satellite communication, satellite industry players have opposed it.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

President Murmu to launch EV yatra portal on Energy Conservation Day

Bumble Bee Flights raises Rs 300 Cr to manufacture air taxis, aims to launch prototype by April 2023

How Blend leverages AWS and generative AI to create eye-catching product visuals for ecommerce merchants

H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs

Daily Capsule
Indian crypto exchanges are building for next bull run
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

EORS 17: Founders of Leading D2C brands on Myntra reveal their secret sauce to success.

President Murmu to launch EV yatra portal on Energy Conservation Day

How Blend leverages AWS and generative AI to create eye-catching product visuals for ecommerce merchants

Govt likely to issue green bonds in Jan-March quarter

Cybersecurity startup SafeHouse Tech raises $6M in pre-Series A round

BSE adds 1 crore investors in 148 days to reach 12 crore-mark