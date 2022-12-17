Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

KFintech collects Rs 675 Cr from anchor investors

By Press Trust of India
December 17, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 17 2022 12:01:44 GMT+0000
KFintech collects Rs 675 Cr from anchor investors
The company's IPO will be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,500 crore by its existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Financial services platform ﻿KFintech﻿ has raised Rs 675 crore from anchor investors days before its initial share-sale.


The company has decided to allocate over 1.84 crore equity shares to 44 funds at Rs 366 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 675 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Friday.


Those who have been allotted shares include Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Pinebridge Global Funds and Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd.


In addition, Axis Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and UTI Mutual Fund, among others were allocated shares.


Out of the total allocation of 1.84 crore equity shares to anchor investors, 69.67 lakh equity shares, or around 38% of the total were allocated to 8 domestic mutual funds through a total of 17 schemes, the data showed.


The company's IPO will be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,500 crore by its existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.


The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, as all of it will go to the promoter.


At present, the promoter and promoter group hold a 74.37% stake in the company.

Tech startup IPOs
ALSO READ
Koo's Twitter handle suspended; 'How much more control does the guy need,' asks founder

The issue, with a price band of Rs 347-366 a share, will open for public subscription on December 19 and conclude on December 21.


KFintech is majority-owned by funds managed by private equity investor General Atlantic. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited also owns a 9.98% stake in KFintech, which it acquired in 2021.


About 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors.


Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples thereof.


KFintech is an investor and issuer solutions provider, serving asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), wealth managers, pension funds and corporate issuers, as well as international clients in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.


It is the country's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds based on the number of asset management company (AMC) clients serviced as of September 2022. The firm provides services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, representing 59% market share.


ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.


The equity shares of the company will be listed on the stock exchanges on December 29.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Upriver helps brands stand out on ecommerce marketplaces

Bhopal startup is helping people get rid of recyclable waste from their doorstep

Zerodha warns revenue, profitability will be hit from FY 2023-24

GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 Cr

Daily Capsule
The Way of Water
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 Cr

Koo's Twitter handle suspended; 'How much more control does the guy need,' asks founder

Deadline for public consultation on Digital Data Protection pushed to Jan 2

How Upriver helps brands stand out on ecommerce marketplaces

Full on, full steam ahead–Serendipity Arts Festival 2022 kicks off in Goa

The Way of Water