Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Koo's Twitter handle suspended; 'How much more control does the guy need,' asks founder

By Aparajita Saxena
December 17, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 17 2022 12:28:14 GMT+0000
Koo's Twitter handle suspended; 'How much more control does the guy need,' asks founder
Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of microblogging platform Koo castigated Twitter owner Elon Musk on the platform from his personal handle saying "this isn't democracy".
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Koo's Twitter handle '@kooeminence', which was set up mainly to respond to queries posted by celebrities and VIPs about the platform, has been suspended, Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka tweeted from his personal handle.


In a series of tweets, Mayank called out Elon Musk's suspension of the accounts of Western media journalists, who the Twitter owner said had doxxed him by posting links to his personal details, including live-tracking his jet.


"﻿Koo App﻿is the best alternative to Twitter. This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's ego," Mayank's tweet read.


"I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?" a part of another tweet read.


Mayank also enlisted several missteps by Musk over the 24 hours since the suspensions began, including leaving a Twitter Spaces conversation about the suspensions without responding to journalists' questions, and "killing Spaces overnight to control conversations".


Although Musk tweeted a couple of hours ago that he would reinstate the suspended accounts following a public poll, the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) have put out statements condemning his actions. The UN tweeted that media freedom is "not a toy", while European Union (EU) commissioner, Vera Jourova, said there could be sanctions put on the social media platform.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Upriver helps brands stand out on ecommerce marketplaces

KFintech collects Rs 675 Cr from anchor investors

Bhopal startup is helping people get rid of recyclable waste from their doorstep

Zerodha warns revenue, profitability will be hit from FY 2023-24

Daily Capsule
The Way of Water
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 Cr

KFintech collects Rs 675 Cr from anchor investors

Deadline for public consultation on Digital Data Protection pushed to Jan 2

How Upriver helps brands stand out on ecommerce marketplaces

Full on, full steam ahead–Serendipity Arts Festival 2022 kicks off in Goa

The Way of Water