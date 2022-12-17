Koo's Twitter handle suspended; 'How much more control does the guy need,' asks founder

Koo's Twitter handle '@kooeminence', which was set up mainly to respond to queries posted by celebrities and VIPs about the platform, has been suspended, Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka tweeted from his personal handle.





In a series of tweets, Mayank called out Elon Musk's suspension of the accounts of Western media journalists, who the Twitter owner said had doxxed him by posting links to his personal details, including live-tracking his jet.





"﻿Koo App﻿is the best alternative to Twitter. This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's ego," Mayank's tweet read.





"I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?" a part of another tweet read.





Mayank also enlisted several missteps by Musk over the 24 hours since the suspensions began, including leaving a Twitter Spaces conversation about the suspensions without responding to journalists' questions, and "killing Spaces overnight to control conversations".





Although Musk tweeted a couple of hours ago that he would reinstate the suspended accounts following a public poll, the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) have put out statements condemning his actions. The UN tweeted that media freedom is "not a toy", while European Union (EU) commissioner, Vera Jourova, said there could be sanctions put on the social media platform.