Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, says RBI executive director

By Press Trust of India
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 14:02:03 GMT+0000
Launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, says RBI executive director
As per the CBDC tracker, almost 105 countries representing 95% of the world's GDP have taken steps to inculcate digital currency in their ecosystem.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Terming the launch of the digital rupee a historic milestone, RBI executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said the currency would bring in a lot of operational efficiency in the system and will foster financial inclusion.


As per the central bank digital currency (CBDC) tracker, almost 105 countries representing 95% of the world's GDP have taken steps to inculcate digital currency in their ecosystem.

Around 50 countries are at the advanced phase of exploration to launch the digital currency, while 10 countries have fully launched the digital currency, he said at an event organised by PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Digital rupee will add the resilience associated with innovation in the way payments are made, he said, adding, it will also boost innovation in the cross-border payment space.


CBDC will give the public the desired experience while ensuring consumer protection but avoiding the damaging social and economic consequences, he added.


RBI has already launched the Central Bank Digital Currency CBDC-W and CBDC-R on a pilot basis for the Indian market. CBDC-W and CBDC-R refer to wholesale and retail, respectively.

RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

ALSO READ
India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than economy in 2014-19: RBI article

Digital currency is expected to complement rather than replace the current forms of currency and it would provide an additional avenue for the users as a payment instrument.


He stated that the Reserve Bank of India would be taking all steps to ensure that the issuance of CBDC follows a calibrated and nuanced approach with adequate safeguards to tackle any potential difficulties and risks so as to build a system which is inclusive, competitive, and responsive to innovation and tech changes.


Explaining the difference between digital currency and UPI, Choudhary said that like physical currency, digital currency issued by the central bank is the RBI's liability whereas UPI is a means of payment and any transaction through UPI is the respective bank's liability.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 in phases

BYJU'S, MPL want to terminate sponsorship deal with BCCI

Battery Smart raises Rs 75 Cr from debt fund Stride Ventures

Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 cr on smart factory in Bengaluru

Daily Capsule
India needs better EV policies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 3 times on last day of offer

Piyush Goyal introduces Jan Vishwas bill to decriminalise minor offences in 42 Acts

NHA to offer incentives of upto Rs. 4 Cr to hospitals, labs and digital health solution providers

Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 in phases

Reliance Jio partners with IOCL to deploy SD-WAN

Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 cr on smart factory in Bengaluru