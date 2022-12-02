Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Paytm shares up ~5% as brokerages turn bullish after management highlights "large" growth opportunity

By Aparajita Saxena
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 09:39:01 GMT+0000
Paytm shares up ~5% as brokerages turn bullish after management highlights "large" growth opportunity
At an analyst meeting, Paytm ran brokerages through its business model and recent trends in the sector, highlighting growth opportunities. Most of these firms now rate the stock as 'buy'.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Shares of fintech giant ﻿Paytm﻿ were up nearly 5% in afternoon trading following an analyst meeting in Mumbai where the management highlighted the "large" growth opportunity for its payments business in India.

Paytm's shares slid to a record-low last week after the mandatory lock-in period for investors ended. SoftBank—one of the company's early backers—offloaded shares worth over $200 million.

The fintech giant also took a beating on the bourses after brokerage firm Macquarie said that Reliance's efforts to build its own financial business could pose a material risk to Paytm's business.


But the tides seem to have turned for ﻿Paytm﻿, which—at its analyst meeting this week—convinced the markets that it was focused on increasing efficiencies, hitting EBITDA breakeven by September 2023, and growing its lending business via Paytm Postpaid and credit cards.


JM Financial raised its rating on Paytm to 'buy' from 'sell', maintaining a target price of Rs 600, while ICICI Bank and CLSA maintained their 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 501 and Rs 501.05, respectively.


"While we have remained cautious on Paytm’s business model since our initiation given the high cash burn, risk on take rates in the financial services business, and the long road to profitability, its operating metrics are gradually improving with management's focus on increasing efficiencies and profitability, which, in turn, should aid Paytm achieve EBITDA breakeven by FY26E, in our view," said Sameer Bhise, Executive Director at JM Financial, in a note.


Sameer also noted that Paytm's stock price corrected by 77% since its IPO last year, which has "made risk-reward favourable for Paytm."


Morgan Stanley, which has an 'equal-weight' (comparable to 'hold') rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 695, said that Paytm identified two key drivers of growth for its payments business:


  1. Payment processing margins, where Paytm said it expects net payment margins to stabilise
  2. Subscription revenues, where Paytm charges customers an average monthly rental of Rs 100 for its active devices (on the B2B side, for its PoS and voicebox machines, for example)
Paytm
ALSO READ
Bumpy year for listed unicorns ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, ﻿Paytm﻿, ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Nykaa, down Rs 2 lakh crore cumulatively

The fintech company told analysts it expects payment processing charges, that account for a majority of its expenses, to decrease. On the regulatory side, Paytm said it did not expect any "significant risk" to its payment margins.


Analysts at CLSA said Paytm expects to become cashflow positive in the next 12-18 months, which is “in line with our view of cash burn ending in the next 4-6 quarters”, while Goldman Sachs, one of the underwriters for Paytm's IPO, said the company's focus on free cash flow and profitability was "encouraging".


"We are encouraged by new disclosures made by Paytm, the company’s focus on FCF and profitability, reducing competition in devices, and focus on aligning business with regulations," the investment giant said.


Macquarie, which had warned clients against investing in Paytm during its IPO and had an 'underperform' rating, has not published a note yet.


Noida-based Paytm's shares fell nearly 68% since they started trading on the stock exchange in November last year.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI’s digital lending rules: there could be more to follow

FOOD SYSTEMS LIVE! BUSINESS FOR A CAUSE

EXCLUSIVE: Creators of India’s first virtual influencer to launch new model with South Indian focus

TechSparks 2022: Experts weigh in on how ONDC is set to transform the ecommerce business landscape in India

How emerging financial technologies can transform the way banking systems work in India

TechSparks 2022: Experts deliberate on technologies leading to the rise of gaming and content in India