Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

PhysicsWallah buys S Chand’s stake in iNeuron for Rs 14 Cr

By Ishan Patra
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 10:22:02 GMT+0000
PhysicsWallah buys S Chand’s stake in iNeuron for Rs 14 Cr
This acquisition announcement comes at a time when edtech players have turned their focus to hybrid after experiencing a decline in demand since schools and colleges started reopening in a phased manner.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Edtech unicorn ﻿Physics Wallah﻿(PW) will buy education content firm S Chand and Co.’s entire stake in the artificial intelligence and data sciences-focused edtech platform iNeuron Intelligence Private Limited for about Rs 14 crore.


Co-investors Mukesh Sharma Family Trust would also be exiting its investment in iNeuron, S Chand said in a statement.


After joining the unicorn club in June this year, PW has been on a buying spree. It has acquired PrepOnline, Altis Vortex, and FreeCo since then. The startup also ventured into the offline space with PW Vidyapeeth earlier this year.


This acquisition announcement comes at a time when edtech players have turned their focus to hybrid after experiencing a decline in demand since schools and colleges started reopening in a phased manner. Edtech companies are going to rely on technology even more in a hybrid world.

ALSO READ
After a turbulent year, edtech players to navigate a hybrid world in 2023

Through this deal, S Chand and Company will make a return of over 2X the original investment of approximately Rs 7 crore it made in December 2021. This is the second recent exit for the company from its various edtech investments on the back of the recently complete exit from Testbook with an about 8X return on investment in July, it noted.


S Chand, along with its wholly owned subsidiaries Vikas Publishing and Chhaya Prakashani, acquired a minority stake in iNeuron in December 2021 in two tranches. It completed its second tranche of investment in September. 


S Chand and Company’s consolidated revenue increased 76% to Rs 154.6 crore in H1FY23 compared to Rs 87.7 crore in the same period last year. 


PhysicsWallah's net profit for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 97.8 crore, up 14-fold from Rs 6.93 crore in the year-ago period. Its sunny results come at a time when edtech unicorns are witnessing losses, laying-off employees, slowing expansion plans, and trying to burn as little cash as possible amid a funding winter.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jio deposits Rs 3,720 cr in SBI escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 22, 2022)

Battery Smart raises Rs 75 Cr from debt fund Stride Ventures

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

Daily Capsule
India needs better EV policies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

iRasus, Codebuddy raise early-stage funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 22, 2022)

Jio deposits Rs 3,720 cr in SBI escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel

Edtech startup upGrad invests Rs 30 Cr in TuringMinds

Battery Smart raises Rs 75 Cr from debt fund Stride Ventures

Sula Vineyards shares make tepid market debut; list at over 1% premium