President Murmu to launch EV yatra portal on Energy Conservation Day

By Press Trust of India
December 13, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 13 2022 11:45:24 GMT+0000
President Murmu to launch EV yatra portal on Energy Conservation Day
The President will also felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards at the event.
President Droupadi Murmu will launch an EV yatra portal and a mobile application on Wednesday, which will facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger.


The President will also felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards at an event to mark National Energy Conservation Day, the power ministry said in a release on Tuesday.


The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has developed a mobile application to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger and a website to disseminate information on various central and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country.

BEE has also developed a web portal to enable charging point operators to register their charging details securely into the National Online Database.


Energy Conservation Day is celebrated every year on December 14 to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation.


RK Singh, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, along with Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, will also be present at the event, it said.

Edited by Suman Singh

