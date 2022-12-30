Menu
Sensex ends over 293 points lower on last trading day of 2022; Nifty declines 86 points

By Press Trust of India
December 30, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 30 2022 10:54:53 GMT+0000
Sensex ends over 293 points lower on last trading day of 2022; Nifty declines 86 points
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48% to settle at 60,840.74 on Friday. During the day, it had risen by 258.8 points or 0.42% to a high of 61,392.68.
Benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pared all intra-day gains to end the last trading day of the year on a bearish note due to fag-end selling amid early losses in the European markets.


The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48% to settle at 60,840.74 on Friday. During the day, it had risen by 258.8 points or 0.42% to a high of 61,392.68.


The broader NSE Nifty declined 85.70 points or 0.47% to end at 18,105.30.


The BSE barometer closed 2022 with a 4.44% gain or 2,586.92 points while the Nifty ended the year higher by 4.32% or 751.25 points.

Sensex touched its all-time high of 63,583.07 points on December 1 after hitting its 52-week low of 50,921.22 points on June 17.
Sensex
ALSO READ
Markets fall for second day amid weak global trends

Sensex jumped 10,502.49 points or 21.99% last year.


From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ITC, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards on Friday.

In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended in the green.


Equity exchanges in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended in positive territory on Thursday.


International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.14% to $83.34 per barrel.


Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Edited by Megha Reddy

