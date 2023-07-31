GalaxEye, a space technology start-up based in Chennai, India, has announced plans to launch the world's first multi-sensor satellite, named Mission Drishti, in the coming year. This groundbreaking innovation aims to revolutionize Earth observation, offering continuous monitoring capabilities day and night, irrespective of challenging conditions like dense cloud cover.

The satellite distinguishes itself by harmoniously combining two types of sensors: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors. Current optical sensors can provide detailed Earth imagery but falter under cloudy conditions or during night-time. "SAR, on the other hand, isn't dependent on sunlight and can function at night," explains Suyash Singh, the CEO of GalaxEye.

Integrating these two sensors, Mission Drishti will capture both SAR and optical sensor data from the same satellite, enhancing the correlation and analytical value of the data. This innovative fusion will improve the reliability and utility of Earth observation data.

The technology underpinning Mission Drishti goes beyond enhanced image capture. It promises to deliver high-resolution images via a compact satellite constellation that will provide global coverage in under 12 hours. This rapid data generation surpasses the capabilities of current systems, signifying a quantum leap in Earth observation technology.

GalaxEye has identified several sectors that could benefit from this data, including agriculture, natural disaster insurance, defence, and intelligence. The satellite's data could streamline the insurance claim process, aiding both providers and claimants. Depending on data demand, GalaxEye may expand its operations by launching a constellation of 10 satellites.

GalaxEye, incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), has secured partnerships with leading space-tech organizations, including Antaris Inc, QL Space, XDLINX Labs, Ananth Technologies, and Dassault Systemes.

In summary, GalaxEye's pioneering venture into multi-sensor satellite technology stands to revolutionize Earth observation, enhancing data quality, and offering rapid global coverage. This innovation promises to bring tangible benefits to several industries, marking a significant advancement in the field of space technology.