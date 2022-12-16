Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Synchron raises $75M in Series C round led by ARCH Venture Partners

By Pooja Malik
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 06:16:44 GMT+0000
Synchron raises $75M in Series C round led by ARCH Venture Partners
The funding will be used to accelerate development of its platform product and launch a pivotal clinical trial.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company Synchron has raised $75 million in a Series C financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners. ARCH has also on-boarded new investors Gates Frontier, Reliance Digital Health Limited, Bezos Expeditions, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Project X. 


Existing investors including Khosla Ventures, METIS, Forepont Capital Partners, NeuroTechnology Investors, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group, and the University of Melbourne participated in the round. The Series C funding brings the total amount raised by the company since inception to $145 million.


The company will use the funding to accelerate development of its platform product (Synchron SwitchTM BCI), and launch a pivotal clinical trial. Ari Nowacek from ARCH Venture Partners will join Synchron’s Board, and ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Robert Nelsen will join as a Board Observer.


“We have an opportunity to deliver a first-in-class commercial BCI. The problem of paralysis is much larger than people realise. 100 million people worldwide have upper limb impairment,” said Tom Oxley, CEO & Founder, Synchron. “We are extremely excited to work with ARCH and this world-class syndicate to bring this technology to the people who need it.”

ALSO READ
Automotive aftermarket player myTVS raises Rs 203 Cr in Series C funding

Founded in 2012, US-based Synchron has been developing a BCI platform that avoids the need for open brain surgery by using a minimally-invasive procedure.


The Synchron SwitchTM brain computer interface is implanted in the blood vessel on the surface of the motor cortex of the brain via the jugular vein through a minimally-invasive endovascular procedure.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Instagram launches new feature to help users regain access to accounts

MSME-focused fintech startup NeoGrowth closes Rs 300 Cr Series D round led by FMO

Indian EV sector revs up for growth

Daily Capsule
Indian EV sector revs up for growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian EV sector revs up for growth

Instagram launches new feature to help users regain access to accounts

Meta takes down CyberRoot Risk Advisory's 40 accounts, 900 Chinese accounts

Twitter bars journalists who cover Elon Musk

India to launch 'future labs' to channel R&D capital for semiconductors, deeptech development: MoS IT

Empowerment and transformation: learnings and stories from 24 grassroots interventions in India