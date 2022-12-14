Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Xponentia Capital leads Rs 146 Cr investment in fintech startup Zype

By Trisha Medhi
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 10:10:50 GMT+0000
Xponentia Capital leads Rs 146 Cr investment in fintech startup Zype
Zype said it plans to deploy the funds for building its technology platform, expanding the team, and customer acquisition.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based Private Equity fund Xponentia Capital has invested in fintech startup Zype, mentored by industry veteran Vivek Vig.


Zype aims to improve accessibility to credit for millennials and help them develop sustainable financial habits. The startup's management team is led by Yogi Sadana, Founder and CEO, who has held several leadership positions with Indian and multinational organisations in the past.


In a statement, Zype said it plans to deploy the funds for building its technology platform, expanding the team, and customer acquisition.


“I am sold on Zype’s vision and Yogi’s leadership. I believe in the team’s ability to build an iconic company and capture the opportunity that the next decade has to offer,” stated Vivek Vig, mentor and board member.

Yogi Sadana,Founder & CEO, Zype

Yogi Sadana, Founder & CEO, Zype

ALSO READ
Paytm board approves Rs 850 Cr buyback at Rs 810 per share

Speaking on the fund raise Yogi Sadana said, “We are in the process of building Zype, a customer-first platform where we intend to offer credit products and interactive money management tools. Our passionate young team has been dedicatedly working on the technology platform. We are glad to have the backing of Devinjit Singh and PR Srinivasan of Xponentia Capital, and Vivek Vig, who has a long record of creating value in financial services.”


“We truly look forward to working with Vivek, Yogi, and the team of Zype to create inroads in the fintech ecosystem of India. The future of fintech in India looks robust, and with the Zype management team’s experience in technology, risk management, finance, and payments, we are confident that Zype will play a key role in the fintech industry,” added PR Srinivasan, Managing Partner, Xponentia Capital.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Logistics startup Shipsy announces first ESOP buyback

KFin Technologies IPO to open on Dec 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 347-366/share

500 Challenger Brands: YourStory’s Brands of New India gets ready to unveil the final 100 emerging D2C brands to watch out for

Daily Capsule
New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

KFin Technologies IPO to open on Dec 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 347-366/share

Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 Cr on EV development, manufacturing in Pune

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 14, 2022)

500 Challenger Brands: YourStory’s Brands of New India gets ready to unveil the final 100 emerging D2C brands to watch out for

HDFC to acquire 7.75% stake in fintech startup Mintoak for Rs 31 Cr

Parliament panel suggests changes to competition law amendment bill