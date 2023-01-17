Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

73% CEOs globally expect economic growth to decline; most pessimistic outlook in over a decade: PwC survey

By Press Trust of India
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 03:59:46 GMT+0000
73% CEOs globally expect economic growth to decline; most pessimistic outlook in over a decade: PwC survey
The annual PwC survey was conducted among 4,410 CEOs from 105 countries and territories, including 68 CEOs from India, between October and November 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the most pessimistic outlook in more than a decade, a global survey of CEOs on Monday showed 73 % of them expected the global economic growth to decline over the next 12 months.


Releasing the annual survey on the first day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, PwC said this is a significant departure from the optimistic outlook of 2021 and 2022 when more than two-thirds thought economic growth would improve.


This is the most pessimistic CEOs have been regarding global economic growth since PwC began asking this question 12 years ago.

The survey further showed that nearly 40 % of CEOs do not believe their organisations would be economically viable in 10 years if they do not transform.

Inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflict ranked as the top global threats while cyber and health risks fell from a year ago.

Indian economy
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook with US Treasury Secretary

The survey also showed that companies are cutting costs but do not plan yet to reduce headcount or salaries in their fight to retain talent following the 'great resignation'.


Leaders in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom were found to be less optimistic about domestic growth than the global growth compared to those in the United States, Brazil, India, and China.


The 26th annual survey was conducted among 4,410 CEOs from 105 countries and territories, including 68 CEOs from India, between October and November 2022.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital