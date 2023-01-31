Menu
Plugin Alliance

Plugin Alliance

View Brand Publisher

Applications now open for Innovent 4.0 Top 10, a hunt for the most promising Industry 4.0 startups in India

By Team YS
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 10:36:51 GMT+0000
Applications now open for Innovent 4.0 Top 10, a hunt for the most promising Industry 4.0 startups in India
The last date to submit applications is February 10.
The Plugin Alliance, a first-of-its-kind industry technology alliance in India, is bringing their industry technology conclave - Innovent 4.0, with the aim to showcase India’s role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Through the conclave, the team will facilitate partnerships that are building the country’s brand as a hub for innovation and globally competitive industries.

To be held in Mumbai on February 23, 2022, the event will showcase India’s quest for making industries intelligent and sustainable manufacturing practices while engaging with the community to promote the country's manufacturing prowess.

In tune with the mission, the team is excited to launch Innovent 4.0 Top 10 awards, which will be held at the event. The awards will shed light on the most promising Industry 4.0 startups in India, and highlight current and future industry 4.0 solutions.

Innovent 4.0 Top 10

Like Plugin Alliance, the awards will focus on startups leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, machine vision, AR/VR, robotics, cyber security, 5G and edge, ADAS and mobility, in sectors like manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and supply chain.

The candidates will include the brightest startups in the space who have pioneered innovations in their categories with smart technologies.

Candidates can apply via enterprise referrals or a startup self-evaluation. In the latter, they will have to fill in a pitch document with questions that need to be addressed as proof.

Why should you apply?

The top 10 startups will get exclusive 1:1 meetings with enterprise leaders, and will get a chance to get guidance, support, and knowledge about the current trends in the market.

The startups will get felicitated on stage by industry veterans, and they will also get coverage on YourStory, India’s leading digital media platform known for its in-depth reportage of the startup ecosystem featuring entrepreneurs, innovators, founders, and changemakers across the globe – with a reach of over 10 million engaged readers every month.

Who can apply?

Startups need to have a strong referral from an enterprise where the startup solution has been deployed in the last 5 years. This information would not be made public and would be used only by the Jury for the purpose of nominating the startups for the awards.

The last date to submit applications is February 10.

