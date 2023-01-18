Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Beaconstac raises $25M led by Telescope Partners

By Payal Ganguly
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 03:35:22 GMT+0000
Beaconstac raises $25M led by Telescope Partners
The QR-code based customer engagement platform plans to use the money raised to double its headcount this year and develop its platform.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

New York-headquartered QR code-based customer engagement platform Beaconstac has raised $25 million in a Series A round of funding led by Telescope Partners. Returning investor ﻿Accel﻿ also participated in the round. 


The company will use the capital to develop its platform and expand its teams in India and the US. 


Founders of Beaconstac and IIT Madras alumni, Sharat Potharaju and Ravi Pratap M, founded ﻿Mobstac﻿, a mobile app and website building and management platform for publishers, in 2009.


Mobstac had raised $2 million in a Series B round of funding in 2014 from Cisco and Accel Partners. The company pivoted in 2019 to become a QR code-based customer engagement platform across physical and digital models.

“Today we are present across industries—food, pharma, food and beverage, hospitality, retail, real estate, government and others in the US, which is our primary market,” Ravi Pratap M, Co-founder and CTO of Beaconstac, told YourStory

Businesses buying Beaconstac software use QR codes to deliver information to customers who interact with it or for internal workflow, he said. The businesses pay an annual subscription fee to Beaconstac for QR-code generation, analysis and management. 

customer engagement
ALSO READ
How cloud services help SMEs optimise customer engagement with effective communication

The company works with over 25,000 businesses and brands such as Revlon, Novartis, Nestle, FedEx and Marriott across more than 100 countries.


“It’s clear QR codes are becoming an integral part of how businesses communicate with their customers,” said Mickey Arabelovic, Founder at Telescope Partners, in a statement. “The flexibility and insights Beaconstac delivers for businesses sets it apart from competitors."


Beaconstac said it registered revenue growth of 200% in 2022, selling to customer mainly in the US. The company, which employs around 75 people, plans to grow its headcount to 150-160 this year across its India and US operations. Beaconstac also has operations in the Philippines.

Edited by Feroze Jamal

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

ITC to acquire DTC snack brand Yoga Bar

Mad Street Den raises $30M led by Avatar Growth Capital

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

OYO parent company to refile DRHP by mid-February

G20 Infra Working Group discusses how to make cities sustainable, resilient and inclusive

ITC to acquire DTC snack brand Yoga Bar

Inflation may be past peak, but cost of living crisis far from over: Experts

Future of trade is digital, green, and inclusive: WTO chief