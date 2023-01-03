Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

0% duty on cells, regulation on battery recycling, tax cuts on swapping: SMEV's asks of Budget 2023

By Aparajita Saxena
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 12:44:35 GMT+0000
0% duty on cells, regulation on battery recycling, tax cuts on swapping: SMEV's asks of Budget 2023
In a note to the government of India, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle asked for a number of reforms in the sector, ahead of Budget 2023, including an extension of the FAME II subsidies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Industry body Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) implored the government not to cast any policy around electric vehicles in stone. Instead, it asks them take a more dynamic view of the on-ground conditions, and then create policy, in a note to regulators.


The SMEV recommended that the government consider several additional policy options. This includes:

  • Making GST uniform for all EV spare parts. Currently, spare parts for EVs attract a 28% tax, while the electric vehicle itself is only taxed at 5%. A uniform 5% GST on all EV spare parts would therefore be helpful, the SMEV says.
  • Reducing the customs duty on imports of lithium-ion cells to 0% until the cells start being manufactured in India.
  • Extending FAME II subsidies since the industry hasn't unlocked its full potential of it yet. In addition, the SMEV suggests linking the validity of the FAME II scheme to market penetration of e-vehicles and conversion to e-mobility, versus tying it to a particular date.

"According to market trends, e-mobility, particularly electric two-wheeler, has the potential to continue growing once it reaches 20% of the total two-wheeler market. The subsidy can be tapered thereafter," said the SMEV.


electric vehicles charging
ALSO READ
Chetan Maini on why the govt needs to shift gears on existing EV policies such as subsidies, standardisation

It also asked that the scope of FAME be expanded to be inclusive of e-trucks and tractors. The SMEV asked that setting up academic and skill training courses on EVs be incentivised and the interest rates levied on consumer loans for EVs be lowered, as well as loans taken by pure EV OEMs who want to set up their manufacturing facilities.


It also asked that EV financing be included as part of priority sector lending.


On battery swapping, the SMEV says the government should implement the policy it had committed to during the last year's budget. It also suggested reducing GST on swap batteries, incentivising charging and swapping infrastructure, and creating a consortium of the country's largest oil and gas companies so they can install battery swapping stations at gas stations.


The SMEV asked for a stronger policy around lithium-ion battery recycling, and putting in place rebates for R&D related to battery recycling.


"Investments in EV infrastructure must be at the optimal level of the GDP to achieve state-of-the-art EV infrastructure. Further reductions in import duties on raw materials will be a huge relief for the industry, and we hope that the government will continue to support localisation and the transition to green mobility," said the SMEV.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Safex Chemicals plans to invest Rs 100 cr in its agritech arm in next 3-4 years

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 3, 2023)

Take a leap with the i3 Launchpad Program and achieve sustainable growth with tailored mentorship

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity

Empathy, education, empowerment–Bengaluru Design Festival panel offers tips on designing for the next billion users

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to transition to Strategic Advisor