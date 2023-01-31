Menu
BYJU's tests one-on-one home tuition service: Report

By Team YS
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 05:16:08 GMT+0000
BYJU's tests one-on-one home tuition service: Report
The edtech company had started this as a pilot programme in August last year. It has hosted around 650 demo classes and has around 100 teachers under the service, which is available across Bengaluru.
Edtech company, ﻿BYJU'S﻿ has launched BYJU’s Home Tuitions, a one-on-one home tuition service, in the K12 segment, The Economic Times has reported.


The Bengaluru-based company had started this as a pilot programme in August last year. It has hosted around 650 demo classes and has around 100 teachers under the service, said the report. It also said that the tuition service is available across all pin codes in Bengaluru for science and maths.


The demo class for an hour is priced at Rs 500, which would get adjusted with the monthly fee of Rs 6,000, without discount, said the report. Hourly classes are held five days a week.


YourStory has reached out to the company for comments.


Earlier this month, the company was reported to have sought more time from lenders to recast an agreement governing a $1.2-billion loan that is in breach of covenants.


It was also reported that Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU'S﻿, is in talks to raise his stake in the edtech company to as high as 40% and may also offer exits to some investors in the firm.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

