Other news

Holani Venture Capital Fund achieves record NAV

Holani Venture Capital Fund, a Category I Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has reported a Net Asset Value (NAV) of Rs.157.62 per unit as of 30th November 2024.





The fund, which has an initial corpus of Rs 300 crore and an optional extension of Rs 100 crore, actively invests in SMEs. Over the past six months, the fund has diversified its portfolio through anchor investments, early-stage investments in unlisted companies, and significant participation in IPOs.





The fund focuses on the vibrant SME Initial Public Offering (IPO) market in India, highlighting the growing trend of SMEs going public due to their growth potential and investment opportunities.

Nazara-backed Circle of Games unveils Web3 multi-gaming app in MENA region

﻿Circle of Games﻿ (COG), a global multi-gaming app backed by Nazara, launched at the Global Game Show event in Dubai, marking its official entry into the MENA region and unveiling its vision to revolutionise casual gaming worldwide.

The launch event attracted industry leaders, gamers, and Web3 enthusiasts, with Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands, as the distinguished chief guest.





The event showcased the cutting-edge features of Circle of Games, highlighting its resilient portfolio of globally loved casual games such as Ludo, Fruit Slash, Bubble Shooter, Chess, and 8-Ball Pool etc. With six casual or hyper casual games already live, and a roadmap to expand to over ten games by Q1 2025, the app aims to become the go-to casual gaming platform for users worldwide.

WhatsApp introduces new calling features across desktop and mobile

﻿WhatsApp﻿ is introducing new features to enhance its calling capabilities, aiming to make it easier for users to connect with loved ones. These include the ability to select call participants from group chats, which allows users to call specific participants without disrupting others.

Additionally, users can choose from ten video call effects to transform them into more fun conversations. The WhatsApp desktop app now provides a convenient call tab for users to start, create a call link, or dial a number directly. Calls will also now be more reliable, with higher resolution video and clearer pictures on both 1:1 and group calls.

WhatsApp Calling

Heartnet welcomes Indranil Das as Senior Advisor-Technology

Heartnet India, an IoT-based solution dedicated to enhancing cardiac healthcare delivery, said it had appointed Indranil Das as Senior Advisor - Technology. In this role, Indranil will play a pivotal role in guiding the company’s technological advancements and strategic initiatives.





With over 34 years of experience in the IT industry, Indranil brings a wealth of knowledge in cloud, mainframe, and data center operations. Previously, he held leadership positions at DXC, IBM, and Maersk, where he led large teams across the EU, APAC, the Americas, and Canada, delivering innovative solutions for Fortune 500 clients.





Heartnet is an IoT-based solution promoting "Healthy Heart for All" in India, aiming to deliver high-quality cardiac care through advanced screening methods and cutting-edge technology. The company plans to reach 10,000 care points within 24 months.

Bold Care secures second place in Blinkit’s 2024 Sexual Wellness Report

Bold Care, a sexual health and wellness brand, secured the second position in Blinkit's 2024 Sexual Wellness Report, showcasing its strong market presence across multiple segments.

The brand claims to be the second-largest player in the condoms category with a 26% revenue market share, and second in the lubricants segment with 23%, driven by innovative water-based edible lubricants.

Bold Care maintains its top three rankings in key markets nationwide, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Anphonic expands in India with 25 brand partnerships

Anphonic, a D2C brand growth partner, has onboarded over 25 brands in the past two months, resulting in $100,000 in incremental sales.

The firm allows brands to personalise shopping experiences, resulting in higher average order values, increased conversions, and customer loyalty, marking a significant shift in D2C brand engagement.

It works with notable brands, including Waterscience, Nuutjob, Tiivra, ThePahadiStory, Factornotes, Bhoj Masale, Nautica, Kaatil, Plaay, and Alpino.