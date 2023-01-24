Menu
EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

By Press Trust of India
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 16:02:48 GMT+0000
EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr
CheQin is a real-time marketplace, which allows travellers to bargain with hoteliers without any effort.
Online travel tech platform ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿ on Tuesday said it has acquired a 55 % majority stake in cheQin for Rs 3 crore.


CheQin is a real-time marketplace, which allows travellers to bargain with hoteliers without any effort.

The deal will help in strengthening EaseMyTrip's hotel channel in terms of technology, adaptability, personalisation, and the acceptance of bulk booking and long stay requests, the company said in a statement.

"EaseMyTrip is focusing on the growth of its non-air segments. This acquisition is a step towards revolutionising the hotel business altogether. Through cheQin, which is a unique app in the hotels' industry, we will diversify our hotel booking experience through technology support," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-founder Nishant Pitti said.

Easemytrip

Prashant Pitti,Nishant Pitti, and Rikant Pitti

ALSO READ
UAE coworking startup Hotdesk acquires Spanish counterpart YADO

The acquisition strengthens EaseMyTrip's already strong hotel channel in terms of technology, adaptability, personalisation, and the acceptance of bulk booking and long-stay requests.


With this acquisition, EaseMyTrip is in a great position to give its customers a wide range of innovative hotel booking options at the most competitive prices. Customers can gain from making hotel reservations for large groups, extended stays, and last-minute reservations. CheQin gains access to the extensive network of EaseMyTrip's 45,000+ travel agents and 11+ million customers through this acquisition.

Edited by Suman Singh

