Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Enzene Biosciences raises $50M from Alkem Laboratories and others

By Pooja Malik
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 09:43:53 GMT+0000
Enzene Biosciences raises $50M from Alkem Laboratories and others
The funds are expected to be used to enhance manufacturing capabilities and expand in India and the US.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Biotech company Enzene Biosciences Ltd (Enzene), a subsidiary of ﻿Alkem Laboratories﻿, has raised $50 million from Alkem Laboratories, Eight Roads Ventures, and F-Prime Capital.


The company hopes to use the funds to improve manufacturing capabilities and drive expansion in India and the US. 


"We are thrilled to be partnering with Alkem Laboratories and Enzene to build a global biosimilars and biologics powerhouse out of India,” said Dr Prem Pavoor, Senior Partner, Head of India & Healthcare Investments, Eight Roads Ventures.


Pune-based Enzene has established fully integrated biotech process development and manufacturing capabilities across multiple modalities and platforms, said a statement. It has developed a captive pipeline of biosimilars that have been out-licensed to pharmaceutical companies across global markets. It also offers end-to-end contract development and manufacturing services to biotechnology companies.


Enzene offers a range of biologics services, with capabilities such as clone development and good manufacturing practice (GMP) supported by bioreactor capacities ranging from 20 litres to 2,000 litres. It focuses on producing biosimilars, novel biologics, synthetic peptides, and phytopharmaceuticals.


Dr Himanshu Gadgil, CEO, Enzene Biosciences Ltd, hoped to continue the company's mission towards delivering innovative and cost effective bio-manufacturing for biosimilars and novel biologics globally.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

92% organisations think they need to reassure customer privacy: Cisco

Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani "loot"

Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports, says media report

Digital healthcare platform MFine's losses balloon to Rs 206 Cr in FY22

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

92% organisations think they need to reassure customer privacy: Cisco

Adani stocks fall sharply; Adani Transmission tumbles over 41% in 3 days

LetsTransport expenses doubled in FY 2022, losses mount

Digital healthcare platform MFine's losses balloon to Rs 206 Cr in FY22

Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen

CPP Investments invests $205M in new IndoSpace real estate fund