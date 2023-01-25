Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise

By Aparajita Saxena
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 11:52:51 GMT+0000
EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise
The e-bike company reported a revenue of Rs 1.73 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

TVS Motor Company-backed e-motorcycle company ﻿Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd﻿ has reported a widening loss for the financial year 2021-22 on the back of rising expenses.


Loss for the year, after tax, was Rs 1.81 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, compared to a loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the previous year. Revenue jumped 2.3X to Rs 1.73 crore during the period, but it was eclipsed by an 80% rise in expenses.


Total expenses were Rs 4.26 crore, compared to Rs 2.37 crore in the financial year 2020-2021.


Employee benefits were Ultraviolette's most significant cost contributor, according to the company's filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company spent Rs 1.70 crore on employee benefits, compared to Rs 45.6 lakh in the same period a year earlier.

Ultraviolette

Ultraviolette's e-motorbikes

ALSO READ
Electric superbike maker Ultraviolette is revving up for growth

Ultraviolette was founded by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan in 2015. Its F77 e-motorbike series comes in three variants—Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. The top speed of the bikes is 152 kmph, and they are priced from Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).


The startup launched its much-awaited F77 at an event in Bengaluru, after six years of production and fine-tuning.


Ultraviolette's investors include Qualcomm Ventures, Exor, Lingotto, Zoho, TVS Motor Company, and GoFrugal Technologies. It raised $24 million in its extended Series D round, at a valuation of $300 million, according to Tracxn.


The founders hold 29.7% of the company, while TVS Motor owns 28.7%, followed by GoFrugal which holds 11.8%, according to Tracxn.


(The story was updated with details on the company's expenses, products and ownership.)

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling

Shifting from Singapore to India cost PhonePe investors Rs 8,000 Cr in taxes

Digital currency to further bolster digital economy, says RBI

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

SEBI asks fintech platform PayMate India to refile IPO