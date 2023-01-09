Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

The Whole Truth raises $15M in Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital

By Trisha Medhi
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 09:34:07 GMT+0000
The Whole Truth raises $15M in Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital
Clean food brand The Whole Truth will deploy the funding to scale up its in-house manufacturing capacity, hire talent, and grow retail distribution.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿The Whole Truth﻿ (TWT), a 100% clean-label food brand, on Monday said it raised nearly $15 million in a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.


Existing investors, including Matrix Partners India and Sauce.VC, and angel investors Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), and Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods) also participated in the funding round.


The startup said it will deploy the fresh capital to scale up its in-house manufacturing capacity, hire talent, and grow its retail distribution.


Founded by Shashank Mehta, an ex-Unilever marketeer, The Whole Truth is the result of his life-long struggle with obesity, and his realisation that the main culprit was unhealthy packaged food, loaded with hidden sugars and chemicals, masquerading as healthy. 

The Whole Truth
ALSO READ
[Funding alert] The Whole Truth raises $6M Series A round led by Sequoia Capital

“From Day 1, we’ve maintained we’re not a food brand. We’re a truth brand... We intend to bring this philosophy to all food categories where consumers are sold half-truths. From protein bars to chocolates and beyond. With this new fundraise... we'll continue to innovate and enter more categories," said Shashank Mehta, Founder and CEO of The Whole Truth Foods.


"We’ll continue to grow distribution and bring our existing products to more consumers. We’ll continue to make clutter-breaking, myth-busting content that educates consumers because what we read and believe is what we eat and repeat,he added.


Since its Series A round in July 2021, TWT claims to have grown 7X, launched 100% clean-Label, bean-to-bar chocolates, and grown physical distribution to over 10 cities.


With its proprietary R&D and in-house manufacturing, the brand managed to eliminate all hidden sugars, artificial flavours, and harmful preservatives from its food.


“Sequoia Capital India is delighted to double down on the partnership with The Whole Truth. We have been working with Shashank, Rachna, and the team for over a year and a half now, and we are very impressed with their product innovation engine, marketing acumen, and overall quality of execution. We are excited about the journey ahead,” said Abhishek Mohan, Principal at Sequoia India.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Senior care startup Athulya raises Rs 77 Cr from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

Daily Capsule
Bridging SME credit gap on blockchain
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

PM to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts

Plugin Alliance’s first annual conclave Innovent 4.0 will help shape the Industry 4.0 ecosystem in India

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 9, 2023)

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India