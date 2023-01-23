Globevestor co-founder's new micro-VC fund to focus on seed-stage Indian startups

Globevestor Co-founder Ankur Shrivastava has launched Momentum Capital, a new global micro-VC firm focused on seed-stage Indian startups.





“At Globevestor, we successfully pioneered a focused cross-border, hybrid-VC approach to investing across the US-India corridor to support Indian startup founders," Ankur Shrivastava, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Momentum Capital said. "Momentum Capital is an organic jump in the journey to deeply leverage our global network and cross-border presence for the benefit of Indian startup founders.”





Ankur co-founded San Francisco and India based VC firm Globevestor in 2013. He has invested in over 40 startups including Agnikul, Springboard, Zoomcar, Devtron, Good Health Company, and Flintobox, among others spanning across sectors such as SaaS, climate, health, and edtech.

As per the official release, his prior portfolio startups have raised over $500 million in funding from Sequoia, Accel, Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Insight Partners, Foundation Capital, etc, and are collectively valued at over $1.5 billion now.





With a presence in Canada, India and the US, Momentum Capital’s advisory and partner network includes Bill Draper (Founder, Sutter Hill Ventures), Adam Draper (Founder, Boost VC), Adeo Ressi (Chairman, Founder Institute), Mike Suprovici (Head of Acceleration, VC Lab), Abhilash Singh (Founding Partner, Auctus Advisors), and several global CXOs from VC/PE firms, tech giants, startups, and consulting firms.

“We’ve consciously chosen a strong set of advisors, investors, and venture partners across continents and verticals, to supercharge access to global capital and knowledge for Indian founders at the seed stage itself. I’ve shifted base to North America recently to double down on this further,” Ankur added.

The official statement said the firm has already finalised a couple of stealth investments. While being largely sector-agnostic, it will have an affinity for technology startups in climate, health and SaaS as key themes.