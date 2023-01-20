Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Hubilo lays off 35% of its workforce: Report

By Team YS
January 20, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 20 2023 06:14:26 GMT+0000
Hubilo lays off 35% of its workforce: Report
The laid-off employees were reported to have been given paid severance packages and other placement support to ensure they find new jobs.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Event management platform ﻿Hubilo﻿ has laid off nearly 35% of its workforce—around 115 employees—across operations, as the firm is undergoing ‘restructuring’, Moneycontrol has reported.


The laid-off employees were reported to have been given paid severance packages and other placement support to ensure they find new jobs.


YourStory has not independently verified the report.


In July last year, the San Francisco-based firm, which also has a presence in Bengaluru, had laid off nearly 12% of its staff.


Hubilo, founded by Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, was reported to have had around 330 employees before the latest round of layoffs.


Founded in 2015, Hubilo is a smart virtual event platform that strives to bring experience and intelligence together. It hosts interactive online events and connects attendees globally with its virtual event management software.


In 2021, ﻿the company raised $125 million in a Series B funding round led by Alkeon Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mumbai, here we come!

SaaS startup Exotel lays off 80 employees

Swiggy to cut 8-10% of workforce amid funding winter: Report

With 85 SKUs, this D2C brand is a one-stop destination for men’s grooming products

Daily Capsule
TechSparks comes to Mumbai!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

WEF 2023: Experts pitch for carbon pricing standards to accelerate green energy

Swiggy lays off 380 employees, to shut down meat marketplace

Govt may announce PLI scheme for more sectors in Budget 2023

India should become producer of technology: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Reed Hastings steps down as Netflix CEO; subscribers increase to over 230 million

Swiggy to cut 8-10% of workforce amid funding winter: Report