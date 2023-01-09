Menu
IaaS startup InCruiter raises Rs 100 lakh from Recur Club

By Sujata Sangwan
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 11:24:45 GMT+0000
IaaS startup InCruiter raises Rs 100 lakh from Recur Club
The startup will use this capital to promote its services in the US, Canada and Dubai to accelerate geographical expansions besides setting up new offices in these countries.
Bengaluru-based Interview as a Service (IaaS) startup ﻿InCruiter﻿ has raised Rs 100 lakh in a revenue-based funding led by Recur Club. 


The startup will use this capital to promote its services in the US, Canada and Dubai to accelerate geographical expansions besides setting up new offices in these countries. It will also recruit talent across tech and sales, the company said in a statement.


“We will continue to launch more innovative products in the coming times - a new product is already in the pipeline and is expected to go live by the end of 2023," said CEO and Co-founder Anil Agarwal.

[Funding roundup] BeyondIRR, Incruiter, and Valuationary raise capital

InCruiter's footprint

Founded in 2018, InCruiter claims to have conducted about 50,000 interviews, engaged over 2200 interviewers and completed 1.51 million interview mins since inception.


It counts Practo, Mahindra, Adecco, and Spinny as clients and has served over 250 domestic and international clients. It also claims to have onboarded 127 clients in 2022.


Incruiter has generated a revenue of $250,000 in FY20-21 during pandemic and has crossed $1 million in FY22. The company is planning to generate a revenue of over $5 million in the next one year.


In April last year, the startup also raised an undisclosed amount in revenue-based funding (RBF) round led by GetVantage.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

