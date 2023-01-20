Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India should become producer of technology: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Press Trust of India
January 20, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 20 2023 07:49:46 GMT+0000
India should become producer of technology: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Chandrasekhar, who holds the portfolio of Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, also said India is focusing on a digital ecosystem that transforms lives and not just an area of creating opportunity.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said the Central government wanted India to be a producer of technology and not just a provider of talent.


Chandrasekhar, who holds the portfolio of Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, also said India is focussing on digital eco-system that transforms lives and not just an area of creating opportunity.


In 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Digital India campaign, he laid out a compelling vision and mission that technology will not only create more opportunities for startups but also creates an eco-system to transform the lives of Indian citizens, the Union Minister said during an interactive programme on Thursday on 'Evolution and growth of Global Capability Centres in India: 2023 and beyond. The event was organised by gnani.ai and Tech Bharat.

"There is a clear vision our Prime Minister has on digital as a space and digital economy in particular. He wants India to be not just a provider of talent but a producer of technology, devices and products," Chandrasekhar said.
PM Narendra Modi


ALSO READ
PM launches Aspirational Block Programme, seeks action to turn MSMEs into 'global champions'

According to him, the vision is now turning into reality for everyone to see.


The Union Minister said post-COVID, India has the momentum, scale and velocity to achieve the target of five trillion USD economy and the Central government is laser focused to reach there.


India had a few IT and ITES companies, which were essentially providing solutions to the world, but now the country is rich in opportunity, he said.

India has ITES companies growing at 15 to 20% per annum and there are Global Capability Centres (GCC) coming up in the startup ecosystem, the electronic space, semiconductor and AI," the Union Minister pointed out.

"The conventional narrative around India that India was the cheap place for talent, is now being slowly and systematically replaced by best-in-class talent. The genie is clearly out of the bottle. The genie here is talent, the determination and confidence," Chandrasekhar said.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mumbai, here we come!

SaaS startup Exotel lays off 80 employees

Swiggy to cut 8-10% of workforce amid funding winter: Report

Hubilo lays off 35% of its workforce: Report

Daily Capsule
TechSparks comes to Mumbai!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

WEF 2023: Experts pitch for carbon pricing standards to accelerate green energy

Swiggy lays off 380 employees, to shut down meat marketplace

Govt may announce PLI scheme for more sectors in Budget 2023

Hubilo lays off 35% of its workforce: Report

Reed Hastings steps down as Netflix CEO; subscribers increase to over 230 million

Swiggy to cut 8-10% of workforce amid funding winter: Report