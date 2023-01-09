PM launches Aspirational Block Programme, seeks action to turn MSMEs into 'global champions'

Addressing the second national conference of chief secretaries in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Aspirational Block Programme that is aimed at developing backward districts. He asserted that India is focusing on the four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation, and inclusion to be a developed country.





The chief secretaries conference, which started on January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said.





Chairing the conference on its third and last day, PM Modi said the entire world is looking to India to bring stability to the global supply chain and asked for steps to make the MSME sector "global champions" and a part of the global value chain.

PM Modi said the country can take full advantage of this only if states take the lead by maintaining focus on quality and making decisions with an "India-first" approach.

The prime minister also called upon the chief secretaries to focus on ending "mindless compliances" and outdated laws and rules.





At a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for overregulation and mindless restrictions, he tweeted. Modi said states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living, and provision of robust infrastructure.





"We should move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms," he said, according to a statement.





The prime minister also spoke about the development of physical and social infrastructure along with a focus on the enhancement of cybersecurity.





"With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation.

"Strengthening our MSME sector is important for the country to become self-reliant and to boost economic growth," Modi said, adding that it is equally important to popularise local products.

The prime minister also discussed the significance of 2023 being the International Year of Millets and steps to enhance the popularity of their products.





In his address, Modi recalled the development "milestones" since the last conference in June 2022, citing India getting the presidency of G20, becoming the fifth biggest global economy, rapid registration of new startups, foray of private players in the space sector, launch of National Logistics Policy, and the approval of National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Focus on MSMEs

To make MSMEs globally competitive, they should have access to finance, technology, market and skill development programmes, Modi said, adding that more MSMEs should be brought on board the GeM portal.





Discussing the success of the cluster approach in the development of MSMEs, he said the linkage of MSME clusters and self-help groups can be explored for promoting unique local products and getting GI tags registration for them, associating it with the endeavour of 'one district, one product".

This will give a fillip to the "vocal for local" campaign, Modi said, adding that states should identify their best local products and help them attain national and international stature.

Modi stressed on data security and the criticality of having a secure technology infrastructure for the seamless delivery of essential services. He said states should adopt a strong cybersecurity strategy and added that this investment is like an insurance for the future.





The prime minister also spoke about development of coastal areas and said the vast Exclusive Economic Zone of the country is equipped with resources and offers tremendous opportunities.





Stressing the need for increased awareness of the circular economy, Modi highlighted Mission LiFE (Lifestyle of Environment) and the important role states can play in furthering it.