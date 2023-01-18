Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India targeting global arena with high value pharma, med-tech products: Mandaviya

By Press Trust of India
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 15:49:44 GMT+0000
India targeting global arena with high value pharma, med-tech products: Mandaviya
The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Government of India is committed to promoting Indian life sciences as a globally competitive sector to ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of drugs and medical devices in domestic and global markets.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India is poised to take on the global arena and move from high-volume to high-value products in the pharma and med-tech sectors, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.


Addressing a roundtable discussion on opportunities in R&D and innovation in life sciences at the World Economic Forum, the minister said the Government of India is committed to promoting Indian life sciences as a globally competitive sector to ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of drugs and medical devices in domestic and global markets.

"India is taking concerted and coordinated efforts on R&D and innovation in the pharma-medtech sector to indigenously develop cutting-edge products and technologies," he added.
ALSO READ
PharmEasy widens losses for FY22 to Rs 2,700 Cr

Mandaviya said the union government is promoting an enabling ecosystem for innovation in the pharma-medtech sector to become a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices.


He said a large share of global value capture, nearly 40 percent of a market of $6.65 trillion, in the life sciences sector lies in innovation-based products.


Promoting drug discovery and innovation will unlock this value and also enhance the industry's contribution to the Indian economy, with an additional $10-12 billion in exports every year, and create a large pool of jobs to enhance India's differentiation vis-a-vis other developing economies.

The increased spending on healthcare globally, the increase in the size of the Indian middle class, the commitment to universal healthcare and the attention to schemes such as Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have created a sustained demand trajectory for pharma and med-tech sectors, he noted.

The demand for better therapeutic outcomes, trends in personalised diagnostics, in-home treatment, wearables, telemedicine etc has created scope for differentiated products and service offerings.


The minister urged the pharma and med-tech sectors to move out of their comfort zones and adopt innovation as a driving feature of their business strategies.

"India is now poised to take on the global arena and move from high-volume to high-value products," he said.

Mandaviya also said the government is strengthening the regulatory framework to facilitate innovation and research in product development. Indian regulators are now working towards establishing global harmonisation in this regard, with modifications in the regulatory provisions.


The government is also focussing on incentivising investments in innovation through a mix of fiscal and non-fiscal measures, thereby matching risks with remunerative financing options.


"We are looking at a range of interventions that would facilitate funding support for innovation such as schemes to support investments into R&D innovation, reimbursement of R&D spending and designing appropriate fiscal incentives to promote R&D," he stated.


Another focus area is creating a facilitatory ecosystem to support innovation and cross-sectoral research as a strong institutional mechanism for sustainable growth in the research and development and innovation sector, he said.

Mandaviya also highlighted efforts initiated by the government to integrate traditional medicines and phyto-pharmaceuticals into the mainstream public dialogue and practice.

The growth in this segment will have a direct and indirect impact on employment, the farming community, industry, and academia, he added.


He also referred to the government support for the medical devices sector through a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and underlined that the bio-pharmaceuticals sector has delivered a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 50%.


On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or 'self-reliant India', he said India can achieve self-reliance in pharmaceuticals and medical devices only by strengthening its R&D infrastructure that would drive the expansion of access to life-saving medicines and drugs and help the country become a global pharmaceuticals and medical devices exports hub. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs this week: Report

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters raises $30 million in Series B round led by A91 Partners

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 Cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Startup Podeum, MProfit, SocialBoat, Amama raise seed capital

Angel network Zero To One gets SEBI nod to launch Rs 300 Cr fund

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%

World needs resilience and India can take lead: Chandrasekaran