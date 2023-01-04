Microsoft forms partnership with MeitY body for cybersecurity jobs skilling

NIELIT, Microsoft collaborate for cybersecurity training

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)—a scientific society of MeitY—and Microsoft have partnered to increase access to skills for jobs through Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes.





According to a statement, aiming primarily at underserved youth, women, and job seekers from remote areas, the partnership will deploy the programmes in 30 training centres of NIELIT in Tier II and III towns, with a special focus on Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and states in the Northeast region of India.





These programmes would be scaled in subsequent years to integrate cybersecurity training programmes in all the training centres of NIELIT.

The global cybersecurity skills gap and the lack of diversity in the workforce are among the urgent issues facing today’s digital economy. Studies show that 3.4 million people are needed to fill the global cybersecurity workforce gap.





The collaboration between NIELIT and Microsoft will help reduce the talent deficit for cybersecurity professionals and provide employment opportunities for 1,100 underserved youth in the pilot year of deployment, it said.

Infosys Compaz bags deal from StarHub of Singapore

Infosys Compaz—a joint venture between Infosys and Temasek—has announced a collaboration with Singapore-based communications, entertainment, and digital services provider StarHub to enable its IT transformation while strengthening technology operations, service management, and cybersecurity.

Through this engagement, Infosys Compaz aims to provide the quality, performance, availability, responsiveness, and cost efficiency of StarHub’s technology platform while improving customer satisfaction and minimising cyber risks.





Infosys Compaz will work with StarHub to execute large-scale IT operations management projects while bringing strong digital capabilities, depth of solutions, robust cybersecurity, and the ability to drive business innovation powered by Infosys Cobalt.

ICICI Bank launches digital solutions for exporters

ICICI Bank has launched digital solutions for exporters, a set of banking and value-added services on a single platform. The bank said the suite of solutions will digitise the entire export life-cycle—from the discovery of export markets, export finance, and foreign exchange services to the receipt of export incentives for MSMEs and large MNCs.





The initiative aims to simplify the journey of exporters by decongesting the current time-intensive manual procedures, thereby significantly improving their operational efficiency.





The set of solutions also offers industry-first facilities such as instant disbursal of Export Packing Credit (Insta EPC) and Trade APIs. Insta EPC provides export finance instantly, while Trade APIs enable the smooth handling of export transactions directly from exporters’ ERP systems, thereby providing greater convenience.