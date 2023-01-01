Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Oyo's IPO likely to be delayed by another quarter: Report

By Team YS
January 01, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 01 2023 12:34:00 GMT+0000
Oyo's IPO likely to be delayed by another quarter: Report
Market regulator SEBI has asked the company to update risk factors, key performance indicators, pending lawsuits, and the basis for valuation in the its DRHP
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The initial public offering (IPO) of hospitality major Oyo is likely to be delayed by three months as the market regulator has asked the startup to update its draft IPO papers, The Economic Times reported on January 1.


The Ritesh Agarwal-promoted startup, Oravel Stays (Oyo), has been requested by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to update risk factors, its key performance indicators (KPIs), pending lawsuits, and the basis for valuation in the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the report said citing people familiar with the matter.


The company was earlier expected to launch the IPO in the first half of 2023. The process of filing additional updates are likely take around three months.


“It would only be prudent to expect investors to put in money on the basis of the latest information, and we have been asked to provide the latest disclosures at the appropriate pre-IPO stage. This is the most sensible course of action now,” a source familiar with the company's plans stated, reported ET. “It may also shift the IPO plans by two-three months, but we will be able to show a full financial year of Ebitda profits in the process.”


The IPO-bound company recently filed an addendum to its DRHP submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in September 2021. 


In the addendum, the company revealed its financials for the last 3 years, citing that potential investors need to be made aware of the material uptick in its business performance since its IPO application.

ALSO READ
OYO's loss narrows sequentially to Rs 333 Cr in Q2 FY23

It had reported its maiden positive adj. EBITDA of Rs 63 crore, a 24% year-on-year increase in revenue and 69% increase in monthly booking value (GBV per month) for its hotels in first 6 months of FY2023.  

SEBI has now requested the company to update additional material information.


In its letter to the company, the regulator mentioned, “The disclosures contained in present DRHP do not take into account the material changes/disclosures arising from updated financial statements as filed through addendums leading to the revised period for disclosures which in turn leads to necessities to make material updates in Risk Factors, Basis of Offer Price, Outstanding Litigations and update other relevant sections of DRHP.” 

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 1, 2023)

Sequoia-backed startup Rebel Foods raises Rs 55 Cr debt: Report

‘I’m sold to the problem’: Nithin Kamath’s atypical wisdom makes Zerodha a dark horse among unicorns

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Daily Capsule
Happy New Year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 1, 2023)

Meanings and journeys of art – India Art Festival artists see an exciting 2023 ahead

A new year, a creative you: tips, examples, puzzles to become a lateral thinker

Happy New Year

Prashant Tandon of 1mg on solving today's problems and laying the foundation for tomorrow

Swiggy offers premium grocery delivery with new vertical, Handpicked