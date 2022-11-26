Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

OYO's loss narrows sequentially to Rs 333 Cr in Q2 FY23

By Team YS
November 26, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 26 2022 11:56:34 GMT+0000
OYO's loss narrows sequentially to Rs 333 Cr in Q2 FY23
The monthly revenue per hotel increased by 69% year-on-year to Rs 3.48 lakh.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hospitality firm ﻿Oyo﻿ has logged a loss of Rs 333 crore in the quarter ending September 2022—down from Rs 414 crore in the previous quarter.


The company registered a 23% increase in gross booking value (GBV) per hotel in the last quarter compared to the previous quarter, it said in the second addendum, to its DRHP, dated Nov. 25.

OYO filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its Rs 8,000 crore public listing in October last year. Since then, the company's valuation has dipped to as low as $6.5 billion in the private market following reports of a markdown of the company's valuation by SoftBank.

The company’s Adjusted EBITDA grew 8X—from Rs 7 crore in Q1 to Rs 56 crore in Q2.

OYO
1221 people loved this story

Patience is key to working with leadership team: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

The monthly revenue per hotel increased by 69% year-on-year to Rs 3.48 lakh. The monthly increase in GBV per hotel is due to improved occupancy and higher average room rents as travel returns.


The gross rentals for OYO European homes business stayed stagnant, showing just a 4% increase. "The company is probably betting on the next summer season in Europe as it continued increasing the vacation homes on its platform. As on 30th Sept 22, it had close to 80,000 vacation homes vs 74,0000 as of the same day last year. The rise has been through both organic and inorganic growth," OYO said in the statement.


Last week, The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the penalty of Rs 169 crore imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the hotel aggregator.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

Healthkart raises $65M funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

Daily Capsule
Exploring Goa’s hidden gems
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Amazon to close down food delivery business in India

RBI withholds Paytm's application for payment aggregator licence

Innovation, resilience, technology: test your business creativity with Edition 65 of our quiz!

Exploring Goa’s hidden gems

Content to community-based learning: Tracking upskilling startup Scaler’s evolution