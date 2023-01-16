Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Paytm Payments Bank gets final RBI nod to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit

By Press Trust of India
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 08:01:20 GMT+0000
Paytm Payments Bank gets final RBI nod to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
So far, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd has been facilitating bill payment services under in-principle authorisation from RBI.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Paytm﻿ Payments Bank has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit.


Under the Bharat Bill Payment System, a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) is allowed to facilitate bill payment services for electricity, phone, DTH, water, gas insurance, loan, FASTag recharge, education fees, credit card, and municipal taxes.


Bharat Bill Payment System is owned by the National Payments Corporation of India.


So far, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has been undertaking this activity under in-principle authorisation from the RBI.


"PPBL has got the final approval from RBI to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. As an entity under Bharat Bill Payment System, PPBL has got the final authorization to conduct bill payment and aggregation business as a BBPOU," the company said in a statement.


Under RBI's guidance, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will display all agent institutions onboard on its website.


"With this approval, we will increase the adoption of digital payments by merchant billers and enable them with secure, fast and convenient transactions," said a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson.


"Through the Paytm app, users can make convenient payments for their bills and benefit from automatic payment and reminder services," the spokesperson said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan from down but not out to up and about

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

NIIF commits Rs 400 Cr to new fund by Lighthouse

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey