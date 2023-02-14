Piaggio Vehicles announces entry of Ape Electrik 3-wheeler in Philippines

Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL), the Indian subsidiary of Italian auto major Piaggio Group, has announced the entry of its electric three-wheeler Ape Electrik in the Philippines for last-mile mobility.

The electric three-wheeler will be manufactured at PVPL's Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

"For Piaggio Vehicles, entry into the Philippines is a stepping-stone towards accelerating the adoption of EVs across the world and towards a sustainable planet," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles.

"We see huge export potential to the market and also aim to meaningfully contribute to their EV ambitions,"

These vehicles will be powered by SUN Mobility's advanced battery-swapping technology."

To be available in the Philippines through a subsidiary of Rusco Motors Inc, the vehicle will be the country's first electric three-wheeler for last-mile mobility, it said.

SUN Mobility has further strengthened its association with Piaggio as it extends the partnership to the Philippines, said Ajay Goel, Co-founder and Executive Director, ﻿Sun Mobility﻿.

The two partners share the vision of smart, affordable, urban electric mobility and are keen to jointly deploy their solution first in the Philippines and the rest of South-east Asia, he added.

PVPL had launched its first e-three-wheeler Ape Electric in India in 2019.