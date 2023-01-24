Menu
Proptech startup Landeed raises $8.3M led by Draper Associates, Bayhouse Capital

By Trisha Medhi
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 02:31:31 GMT+0000
Proptech startup Landeed raises $8.3M led by Draper Associates, Bayhouse Capital
This new funding will be utilised to infuse fresh talent into the company to support the accomplished team and further strengthen the technological infrastructure.
Bengaluru-based proptech startup ﻿Landeed﻿ has raised $8.3 million in a seed round led by Draper Associates, Y Combinator, and Bayhouse Capital.

The funding will be utilised to infuse fresh talent into the company and further strengthen the technological infrastructure.

Founded in 2022 by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin and Jonathan Richards, Landeed helps users search property titles and receive land documents at a nominal fee.


“We built a standardised interface simplifying the multiple search methods across states into an intuitive and fluid user experience. This unique proposition has led our team to witness impressive revenue growth,” said Sanjay Mandava, CEO and Co-founder of Landeed.


Within four months of its launch, Landeed said it received 1.7 million searches for land titles across the seven states it operates in.

Landeed

Screenshot of the app

ALSO READ
Proptech startup Landeed helps users check property records within seconds

In addition to land documents, Landeed also provides multiple other data points on a single screen such as guideline values and Encumbrance Certificate—a document that shows that the property in question is free from any monetary or legal disputes, among others.


Six months earlier, Landeed had raised a pre-seed round from Justin Hamilton (CEO, Clutterbot), Goodwater Capital, Olive Tree, Manmohan Chandolu, Chris Maurice (Yellow Card), Christian Kaczmarczyk (Third Prime VC), AVCF Fund, and nine Y Combinator alumni.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

