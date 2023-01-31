Menu
Quantum computing will be at the core of growth in India's techade: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Press Trust of India
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 05:15:34 GMT+0000
Quantum computing will be at the core of growth in India's techade: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister spoke about the disruptive role of quantum computing and pointed out that it is going to be the next big idea that will disrupt technology in general and computing in particular, at C-DAC in Pune
Quantum computing will be at the centre of growth and expansion in India's 'techade' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to create a India-centric tech ecosystem with partners and players around the world, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.


While virtually inaugurating a two-day symposium on the Quantum Computing Ecosystem held at C-DAC ( Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, India) in Pune, the minister spoke about the disruptive role of quantum computing and pointed out that it is going to be the next big idea that will disrupt technology in general and computing in particular, according to an official statement.


"It is PM Shri Narendra Modi's vision to create an India centric quantum tech ecosystem with partners and players around the world. We are working together to build an ecosystem of innovation, along with startups, R&D laboratories, and higher education institutions. Quantum computing will be at the core of the growth and expansion in India's techade," Chandrasekhar said.


The term 'techade' is used to refer the decade of new technology.


The minister said that PM's vision is to transition India from being a mere consumer of technology to being an architect and designer and producer of technology.


"We need to really work together to build a complete quantum ecosystem of innovation, startups, research labs, higher academic institutions, domestic companies, foreign companies, foreign academics for creating an India centric quantum ecosystem that works very well with other partners and players around the world," Chandrasekhar said.


Emphasising that technologies such as quantum computing will be at the core of country's economic expansion in the India decade, the minister said beside building capabilities in quantum and high performance computing, there is need to build consumer products, digital products, devices and solutions and allow more digital empowerment of the 1.2 billion Indians who will be connected to the internet by 2025-2026.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

