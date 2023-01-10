The change starts from here...

All of us know women who have inspired us through their stories, their innovations, and their leadership. Each time I get the privilege of meeting a woman who is defying the odds and building her own journey to financial freedom, I feel inspired. As do many of us.





But when it comes to the overall numbers for women in the workforce and women's participation in the economy, we still have much more to achieve.





It’s time for action.





YourStory is thrilled to announce SheSparks 2023, commencing on March 3rd, 2023, in Delhi, India.





SheSparks is a call to action bringing together women who are not bogged down by the status quo but who are committed to BEING and CREATING the spark of change. SheSparks is not an event. It is not just a gathering. It’s a movement for actionable change.





All of us at Yourstory believe that for India to reach our collective dream of reaching a $40 trillion economy, women will play a critical role. And it will be women from different walks of life and from across the towns, cities and villages of our country.





SheSparks is a year-long commitment to change that we will renew and recommit each year, with more partners joining the shared vision and the cascading impact.

What SheSparks would include:

SheSparks will be a journey right from inspiration from the current trailblazers to the celebration of the outstanding changemakers and preparation for the next generation of women changemakers.

Inspiration:

The conversation is not just about women entrepreneurs building the new economy startups of today and tomorrow or about businesses or investors, but about women across different sectors.





We will showcase SheTalks, 5 short inspirational talks by new role models from different parts of the country and different walks of life.





Not just that, we will have curated workshops on storytelling and on building the personal brand for each woman.

Celebration:

We will celebrate the most pathbreaking women leaders and changemakers in the country through our unique SheSparks Awards, which will be awarded to 20 women across different categories. The award nominations will be open to all.





These categories include:

· SheSparks of India (Women changemakers over the years who continuously inspired and created change in the story of Indian women)

· SheSparks of Bharat

· SheSparks of Politics

· SheSparks of Policymaking

· SheSparks of Business (2)

· SheSparks of Entertainment (2)

· SheSparks of Startups (2)

· SheSparks of Art and Culture

· SheSparks of Sports (2)

· SheSparks of Manufacturing

· SheSparks of Social Impact (2)

· SheSparks of Investing (2)

· SheSparks of Sustainability (2)





Beyond celebrating the most revered changemakers through SheSparks awards, we will also shine the light on emerging women role models for India and bring their stories to the forefront.





The celebrations would continue throughout the year with the identification and recognition of everyday women heroes in each district across the country who can inspire millions of others. We want to identify women changemakers across small towns and villages of our nation through these awards.

Preparation:

We will commit to an action plan to keep the change real.





At SheSparks, we will unveil our shared manifesto for owning and driving the change we need to see for more women to become economically and socially free.





Not just that, to ensure more on-ground action, we will share policy recommendations for changes needed that will be sent to different ministries in the government.





Through YourStory University, we will launch our curated women’s entrepreneurship and skilling programs to help create 1 million job-creators. Available in multiple languages, this will help all women dreaming and daring to tread the road to entrepreneurship to be more prepared on the journey to success through practical, outcome-based learning.

Who should be part of this?

People who earnestly dream and desire an equal world but, more importantly, want to be the catalysts of change.





Maya Angelou said, “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for ALL women.”





It's time to own the story. It's also the time to shape the story for the next generation.

Join our mission today.





Click here to partner with us and to participate; please register here