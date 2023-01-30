Swytchd, Snitch, Moat School raise early-stage capital

Swytchd raises $553,000 from Keiretsu Forum, others

EV startup Swytchd has raised $553,000 in a seed round led by Keiretsu Forum, a network of angel investors.





Let's Venture, Venture Catalyst, and Beej Network, among others, also participated in the round. The Bengaluru-based firm said it will use the funds to expand operations and marketing and hire more employees. The capital will also help in expanding the fleet size.





Started in 2021 by Sameer Arif, Swytchd is an electric vehicle subscription platform. "Our vision is to hand-hold the transition to electric vehicles for customers by reducing upfront costs, providing flexibility vs. the current EMI model, and making vehicle ownership, trouble-free. All the benefits, none of the hassle," the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

Snitch raises Rs 1.5 Cr from Shark Tank investors

Fast fashion brand Snitch has raised Rs 1.5 crore from Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAT Lifestyle, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal from Lenskart, Sugar Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain from CarDekho.

Snitch's founder Siddharth Dungarwal (fourth from left) with Shark Tank investors

Started in 2020 by Siddharth Dungarwal, Snitch is a clothing brand, which predominantly sells its products digitally. The brand sells party and leisure wear, and formal dresses, among other categories. The company said it will use the funding to scale the brand across India.

Moat School raises undisclosed pre-series A round from Anurag Verma

Edtech startup Moat School has raised an undisclosed pre-series A round from Anurag Verma. The Bengaluru-based platform plans on using the funds to expand and scale the firm. Started in 2021 by Uttam Tiwari and Omkar Raikar, Moat School is an upskilling platform for students and early career professionals, who get lessons from corporate leaders.





The platform claims to have trained over 2,000 students across ten programs. Moat School plans on getting over two lakh students on the platform to learn data science, among other tech courses.