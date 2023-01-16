Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

Bliv.Club launches “SuperNova”

﻿Bliv.Club﻿, an NFT fintech startup, has launched the world’s first order-book-based NFT perpetual DEX called SuperNova—a floor-priced perpetual futures index that tracks an assorted basket of blue-chip NFTs. It comprises blue-chip NFT projects including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Azuki, Doodles, and CloneX.





The SuperNova is Bliv.Club's first index and includes five high-profile NFT projects.

Swiggy announces on-demand ambulance service

﻿Swiggy﻿ has launched an immediate and free ambulance service for all its active delivery executives and their dependents in the case of emergencies. Swiggy has partnered with Dial4242 Ambulance Services for this industry-first initiative. Executives can just tap the SOS button without leaving the partner app in case of an emergency before, during, or after delivery.

The process will require no documentation; delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID.

Swiggy has launched this service pan-India after piloting the service in Bengaluru, Delhi, NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. In the test runs and the cases raised so far, the service's response time has been an average of 12 minutes. Dial4242 can dispatch different Ambulances such as BLS (basic life support) ambulances, cardiac ambulances, ALS (advanced life support), interstate ambulances, COVID-19 ambulances, and hearse vans based on the severity of the case.

The service is free for all active delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and two children) who are covered under the insurance provided by Swiggy. Delivery executives can also choose to avail of the ambulance for family members not covered under their insurance at a subsidised cost.





