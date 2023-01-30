Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 30, 2023)

RazorpayX launches forex service for founders to maximise FDI inflow

RazorpayX has forayed into a new product line Forex Service for Startups, which will empower Indian startups to seamlessly transfer the funds they have raised globally to India.





Within three months of its beta launch, the service has enabled over 15 startups, including Virohan, Tortoise, and Coupl across edtech, fintech, and financial services sectors, respectively, to name a few, who used the service to bring crores to India translating to Rs 350 crore annualised run rate.





The company believes that the forex service has the potential to impact and benefit over 1,000 startups that are likely to raise foreign funding this year.

Webxpress launches GreenXpress

WebXpress, the transportation and logistics SaaS provider, launched a new sustainable initiative GreenXpress to leverage technology to help companies accurately measure the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) footprint and find opportunities to reduce and replace the same.





GreenXpress focuses on technology that would share a real-time dashboard to help brands measure, reduce, and replace CHG emissions in transportation and warehouse networks operated by them and their partners.





While the reduction in carbon footprint helps transporters and shippers both profit immensely, without tools such as GreenXpress attaining emission goals and profits cannot be monitored and measured.

Bigspoon collaborates with Mouni Roy to launch The Pizza People

Cloud Kitchen startup ﻿BigSpoon﻿ has partnered with celebrity investor Mouni Roy to launch a neo-pizza brand The Pizza People, which is going live in 15 cities across 35 outlets.





According to the company, The Pizza People is India’s largest pizza brand launch in a single day as Bigspoon leverages its extensive cloud kitchen network across Tier I and II cities. The first phase of the launch sees 35 outlets go live across 15 cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Surat, and Indore.





The Pizza People is the first-of-its-kind Neapolitan Pizza chain at scale, exclusively available for deliveries only, which brings in premium cheese and imported toppings.

Van Heusen enters Metaverse with music concert

Van Heusen enters the Metaverse as it set sail on a journey with a virtual musical concert, in association with Indian pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’.





The lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. has teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the immersive musical experience called Van Heusen MetaPlay and has put together a full-length showcase of their merchandise.





Viewers can RSVP on Paytm Insider and get ready to enjoy and experience the first-of-its-kind Metaverse music concert in India.

StanPlus rebrands to RED.Health, announces four new business verticals

RED.Health (formerly known as StanPlus), a medical emergency response platform, has announced four new business verticals—RED Ambulances, RED Assist, RED Priority Clinics, and RED Academy—to offer a holistic emergency care network in the country.





To expand its offerings, the company is also establishing a technology centre RED Edge, which will strengthen the existing technical support and work on new product development for all new business verticals.





RED.Health has raised $22.6 million so far from investors, including HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital, and HealthX Capital Singapore, among others. RED Ambulances has a partner fleet of 5,000+ ambulances, 10+ air ambulances, partnerships with 300+ hospitals, and a team of 1,200+ medical care experts that assist 30 lakh lives every year.

BlueStone’s retail footprint expands to 150 stores

Omnichannel fine jewellery brand BlueStone has launched its 150th store in Dimapur, Nagaland, less than six months after it opened its 100th national store.





BlueStone opened its first store in New Delhi in FY19. The Dimapur store marks the brand’s 14th city in India's east and expands its presence to 70+ cities nationwide.





Founder and CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said, "Achieving the 150 stores milestone so rapidly is also a testament to the trust our omnichannel strategy holds in consumers’ eyes and their desire for everyday wardrobe jewellery."

Biojobz plans to recruit 500 professionals in bio and pharma industry this year

Biojobz, an executive search and recruitment for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, has announced aggressive plans to recruit 500 professionals in the bio and pharma industry this year.





The company also seeks to strengthen its position in the startup life science space, R&D services, medical diagnostics, clinical research, and hospital and healthcare organisations. Additionally, the recruitment agency will keep an eye out for new KPOs emerging in the medical space.





So far this year, Biojobz has recruited 35 professionals, and with the expansion of its skilled team, the company is poised to cross 500+ middle and senior-level placements across biotech and pharmaceutical industry verticals.





Biojobz is based in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Vizag, Gujarat, and Maharashtra in India. For the current calendar year, the online recruitment company is laser-focused to mark its footprints in north Indian states.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)