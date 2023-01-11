Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 11, 2023)

OpenTurf eyes European markets, starts operations in Switzerland

OpenTurf Technologies, a Virtual Technology Office (VTO), offering Virtual CTO services, after establishing its first base outside India in Dubai, UAE, is now looking to enter the European market by opening a new office in Zug, Switzerland.





The company claims to be in an aggressive expansion mode and says European markets have great potential. Being in Switzerland would allow OpenTurf easy access to the rest of the European market along with enabling it to respond swiftly to customers and partners.





OpenTurf, via its revolutionary VTO approach of build-operate-transfer engagement models for project execution, has been successfully solving major tech issues for clients in India and the UAE. It is now looking to expand its presence by building lasting relationships in the European market.





Hrithik Roshan says first offline HRX store to be unveiled in Bangalore

India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is set to foray into the offline space with the launch of its first standalone store, at Bengaluru's Phoenix Market City. On the occasion of his birthday on January 10, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to make this announcement through a gamified walk through of his first store.





This launch will mark the beginning of the brand’s offline store expansion across the country, with plans in the pipeline to launch more such stores. With more than 6,000 SKUs across apparel, footwear, accessories, fitness equipment, audio, nutrition, and personal care, HRX will offer a curated selection of 400-500 options to shoppers.





The store will host the brand's collections for training, running, yoga, athleisure, and its premium selection, Edge. The popular segments that HRX operates in include T-Shirts, track pants, jackets, sports bras, tights, and footwear.





Tessol’s sustainable cold-chain solution delivers one billion products

﻿TESSOL﻿ a cold-chain technology solutions provider, has reached a milestone of delivering over one billion products through its cold chain solutions. In its ninth year of operations, the company reached several milestones, such as reducing the GHG emissions by one million tons, preventing three million tons of food wastage, and reducing operating costs by over 45%.





Niranjana Neelakantan, Co-founder and COO, Tessol, said, “The cold-chain market globally and especially in India is rapidly growing backed by the unprecedented demand for last-mile food delivery. Our clients are steadily moving away from dry ice and adopting more sustainable solutions. It shows in the fact that Tessol is part of food delivery for five out of 10 food manufacturers in India.”