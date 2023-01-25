Tata Sons sustainability chief Siddharth Sharma to be CEO of Tata Trusts
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 05:12:27 GMT+0000
Tata Sons' chief sustainability officer, Siddharth Sharma, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Tata Trusts. His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, said a statement.
Sharma, a former civil servant who had joined the Tata group, has been appointed as the chief executive officer by the trustees of Tata Trusts, the statement said.
He succeeds N Srinath, who retired late last year.
Tata Trusts is one of India's oldest philanthropic organisations.
The trusts collectively hold 66% of Tata Sons, the holding firm of all the companies in the group.
The trustees have also appointed Ford Foundation's Aparna Uppaluri as the chief operating officer of Tata Trusts, the statement said.
She has led the grant-making initiatives at Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at Ford Foundation, it said.
