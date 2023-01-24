Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Udaan's loss widens 43.5% in FY 2021-22

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 12:02:30 GMT+0000
Udaan's loss widens 43.5% in FY 2021-22
Consolidated loss increased to Rs 1,761.54 crore in FY22 from about Rs 1,227.98 in the year prior, even as revenue from operations jumped 34%.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Business-to-business ecommerce giant Udaan’s consolidated loss for FY 2021-22 widened 43.5% mainly on employee benefits and contract expenses, even as revenue from operations jumped nearly 34%.


Consolidated loss increased to Rs 1,761.54 crore in FY22 from about Rs 1,227.98 in the year prior, per the company’s latest filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.


Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 608.90 crore from about Rs 455 crore earlier.


﻿Udaan﻿ in November laid off about 350 employees, even as it raised an undisclosed sum in debt funding from Temasek-backed EvolutionX Debt Capital, taking its overall debt financing over the previous four quarters to about $350 million.


On the standalone basis, Udaan reported a 27.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 531.98 crore, while loss widened to Rs 1,757.19 crore in FY22. 


Udaan’s Hiveloop Capital subsidiary, which provides credit facilities to businesses, posted a nearly 10% increase in revenue to Rs 73.29 crore for FY22, while its profit fell to Rs 1.26 crore from Rs 2.27 crore. 


Newloop Apps, which provides app-related solutions, reported a sharper loss, widening to Rs 1.90 crore in FY22 from a loss of Rs 2.14 lakh in the year before. 

ALSO READ
Udaan raises debt funding from Temasek-backed EvolutionX Debt Capital

As for Udaan’s consolidated expenses, costs increased 42.63% to Rs 2,454 crore. 


This was mostly on account of employee benefit expenses that jumped 45.17% to Rs 826.75 crore, and contract costs that increased to Rs 956.71 crore from Rs 684.10 crore earlier. 


Udaan’s product shipments jumped six-fold to 1.7 billion orders in 2022, per recent media reports. The company catered to over 22 million orders, driven by demand for consumer goods.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

India tech stack adoption to help countries save billions: MoS IT

VC investment in Indian startups plunge 38% in 2022