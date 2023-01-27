Menu
Vahak acquires truck booking app Instalogist to expand network

By Team YS
January 27, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 27 2023 12:39:28 GMT+0000
Vahak acquires truck booking app Instalogist to expand network
With the acquisition, Instalogist's users will now have access to transport community platform Vahak’s value-added services.
Transport community platform ﻿Vahak﻿ has acquired Instalogist, a truck booking app and load marketplace platform for long-haul transportation.


The acquisition will enable Bengaluru-based Vahak to expand its network and accelerate growth, further strengthening its capabilities in serving the Indian road transportation sector.


Founded in 2020, Bengaluru-based Instalogic connects load and fleet providers through its Truck-&-Load Marketplace platform for the long-haul as well as local shipments.


“The move is in line with our mission to serve the needs of the fast-growing Indian transport community," said Karan Shaha, CEO and Co-founder at Vahak. "Together with Instalogist, we are on track to become the one-stop shop for all logistics needs of the Indian road transportation sector.”

Truck fleet management solutions


ALSO READ
[EXCLUSIVE] Sequoia-backed Flint discontinues flagship yield service, mulls alternative product options

The takeover is expected to complete by the end of the month after which Instalogist users will have access to Vahak’s community of over half-a-million monthly active users and two million registered companies, as well as its value-added services such as vehicle and cargo insurance, GPS, safe and secure payments and e-medical consultations.


Additionally, users will have access to Vahak’s advanced AI and ML technology-enabled marketplace for load-lorry matchmaking based on tonnage and vehicle requirements, route and delivery timelines, and efficient return load booking.


Pramod Prakash, CEO and Co-founder of Instalogist, said, “Joining forces with Vahak is a natural next step for us. We are excited to collaborate with like-minded technopreneurs who are willing to transform the Indian logistics sector with focused technologies for load owners and the supply-side trucking community.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

