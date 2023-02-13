Menu
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to SC proposal of setting up experts panel on regulatory mechanism

By Press Trust of India
February 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 13 2023 13:16:47 GMT+0000
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to SC proposal of setting up experts panel on regulatory mechanism
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the SEBI and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the present situation arising out of the Hindenburg report.
The government has no objection to a proposal for setting up a panel of domain experts to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market, the Supreme Court was told on Monday while it was hearing pleas relating to the Adani stocks rout after the Hindenburg report.

The central government, however, told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for the committee and the scope of its mandate in a sealed cover in the larger interest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said that the market regulator and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the present situation arising out of the Hindenburg report.

"The government has no objection to forming a committee. But, the remit of the committee, we can suggest. We can provide names in a sealed cover," the law officer said.

Mehta apprehended that any "unintentional" message on setting up of the panel may have some adverse impact on the inflow of money.

The top court has now listed two PILs, alleging exploitation of innocent investors and "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group's stock value, for hearing on Friday.

On February 10, the Supreme Court said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani stocks rout, and it asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms.

It also sought the views of the SEBI and the Centre on how to ensure a robust mechanism is in place since the capital movement is now "seamless" in the country.

Edited by Suman Singh

