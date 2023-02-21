Agritech startup Ninjacart onboards Vivek Venkatasen as Chief Finance Officer

﻿Ninjacart﻿, a B2B fresh agri-produce supply chain company, has appointed Vivek Venkatasen as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO). He will be responsible for strengthening the company's financial operations and shaping its key long-term business strategies.

Venkatasen is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of experience in banking and financial services. Before joining Ninjacart, he was the CFO at Spice Money and Jio Financial Services. He has also previously held positions at Jana Small Finance Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Mashreq Bank.

Founded in June 2015, by Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Kartheeswaran K K, Vasudevan Chinnathambi, and Sharath Loganathan, Ninjacart leverages technology and data to organise the agri-commerce ecosystem.

At present, the startup operates in 150+ markets across multiple agri commodities.

“Vivek's proven track record of success in leading diverse teams across various verticals including fundraising, investor relations, accounting, regulatory reporting, compliance, business strategy, and planning will be valuable in guiding Ninjacart’s journey towards building profitable and sustainable businesses," said Kartheeswaran K K, CEO and Co-founder of Ninjacart. "Vivek also has the experience, demeanor, vision, and leadership skills to support our organisation through this evolution”.

"Joining a market-leading agri-startup at the forefront of India's agri-tech industry is an exciting opportunity. This sector is currently at a strategic juncture and presents significant growth opportunities," added Vivek Venkatasen, Chief Finance Officer of Ninjacart. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is pioneering innovation in agriculture and contributing to the growth of the country's economy.”

Venkatasen will work alongside Ninjacart’s current CFO Balasubramanian S, who will be with the agritech startup till the end of March, post which he intends to contribute to the impact sector.