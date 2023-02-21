Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

'Angel Tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups: DPIIT Secy

By Press Trust of India
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 14:18:55 GMT+0000
'Angel Tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups: DPIIT Secy
Startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade do not come under the purview, Anurag Jain, the secretary in the department said.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The 'angel tax' provision in the Finance Bill will not impact startups in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Startups which are registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade do not come under the purview, Anurag Jain, the secretary in the department said while speaking at the IVCA Conclave.

"Let me put one thing very clearly. It doesn't affect startups in the least," he said, addressing the audience at the event organized by the venture capital industry lobby grouping.

He said there is a "clear provision" which says that startups which are recognized by DPIIT are out of the proposal's purview, and added that the startup recognition process is also very simple where any applicant gets it automatically.

Startup India

ALSO READ
MakeO acquires Dubai-based healthtech startup Smileneo

Startups were rattled because of the proposed changes in regulations in the Finance Bill through the amendments in Section 56(2) VII B of the Income Tax Act. Foreign investors are also proposed to be included in the ambit of taxation, wherein a startup raising funding from a foreign investor will also be liable to pay income tax if the funds are received above the face value of shares.

Without specifying, Jain said there are other issues which have been raised by the venture investing community and the same have been put forth before the Department of Revenue for a review.

He said we need to look at how to mobilize domestic capital further into the startups and new-age companies.

There have already been changes on this front, including allowing long-term pension and insurance funds to invest in alternative investment funds.

He said by 2047, India will be a developed country and a realistic estimate pegs the size of the economy to be $30 trillion which can be the second biggest in the world.

"Growth will be driven by knowledge, sustainability and innovation," he said, adding that startups provide right solutions across all three.

In 2022, adverse geopolitical events followed by macroeconomic headwinds resulted in a fall in the funding for Indian startups, Jain said, stressing that the country is relatively better placed when compared with others.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Digital twin startup Intangles raises $10M in Series A round

Goods and services exports may reach $1T each by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Edtech startup NxtWave raises $33M in Series A round led by Greater Pacific Capital

Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg

Daily Capsule
MyGate lays off 30% of employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe-Flipkart separation hammers Walmart's holiday quarter

Goods and services exports may reach $1T each by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Linking businesses with account aggregator network to ease credit flow, create millions of jobs: Nilekani

Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg