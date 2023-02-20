MakeO acquires Dubai-based healthtech startup Smileneo

India-based MakeO has acquired Dubai-based healthtech startup Smileneo for an undisclosed sum. Both are direct-to-consumer (D2C) teeth-straightening platforms.

Founded by Dr Jonathan Doerr in 2020, Smileneo offers doctor-prescribed and monitored clear aligners to straighten teeth. It has a network of over 30 licensed partner orthodontists in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

MakeO is a US FDA-approved, tech-enabled B2C aligner brand that provides at-home ‘aesthetic makeovers’, i.e., oral and skin care services through its brands toothsi and skinnsi. Its services comprise teeth alignment, laser hair removal, derma-facial treatments, and teeth whitening.

The acquisition is aimed at helping Smileneo explore newer areas of telehealth, stated Dr Jonathan Doerr, CEO and Founder, Smileneo.

"MakeO’s is exploring global expansion and aims to leverage Smileneo's medical and tech-driven approach to set a base in the region. This acquisition will also be a basis for further expansion to South Asia and Africa," said Dr Arpi Mehta, CEO and Co-founder, MakeO.

In 2021, Smileneo had raised seed funding worth $2 million in a round led by London-based Kingsway Capital. FJ Labs had joined alongside Mato Peric (CARS24, Scalable Capital, Loft, etc.), Leonard Stiegeler (Pulse, Paystack, etc.), and Tom Stafford (Managing Partner at DST Global).





