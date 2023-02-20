Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MakeO acquires Dubai-based healthtech startup Smileneo

By Nikita Bameta
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 13:21:16 GMT+0000
MakeO acquires Dubai-based healthtech startup Smileneo
MakeO is exploring global expansion and aims to leverage Smileneo's medical and tech-driven approach to set a base in the Middle East.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India-based MakeO has acquired Dubai-based healthtech startup Smileneo for an undisclosed sum. Both are direct-to-consumer (D2C) teeth-straightening platforms.

Founded by Dr Jonathan Doerr in 2020, Smileneo offers doctor-prescribed and monitored clear aligners to straighten teeth. It has a network of over 30 licensed partner orthodontists in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

MakeO is a US FDA-approved, tech-enabled B2C aligner brand that provides at-home ‘aesthetic makeovers’, i.e., oral and skin care services through its brands toothsi and skinnsi. Its services comprise teeth alignment, laser hair removal, derma-facial treatments, and teeth whitening.

1666 people loved this story

MENA likely to see over 300 unicorns and soonicorns by 2030: report

The acquisition is aimed at helping Smileneo explore newer areas of telehealth, stated Dr Jonathan Doerr, CEO and Founder, Smileneo.

"MakeO’s is exploring global expansion and aims to leverage Smileneo's medical and tech-driven approach to set a base in the region. This acquisition will also be a basis for further expansion to South Asia and Africa," said Dr Arpi Mehta, CEO and Co-founder, MakeO.

In 2021, Smileneo had raised seed funding worth $2 million in a round led by London-based Kingsway Capital. FJ Labs had joined alongside Mato Peric (CARS24, Scalable Capital, Loft, etc.), Leonard Stiegeler (Pulse, Paystack, etc.), and Tom Stafford (Managing Partner at DST Global).


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Uber signs deal with Tata Motors for 25,000 EV cabs

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

Age-tech startups take baby steps

InsuranceDekho raises $150M in maiden funding round

Daily Capsule
Age-tech startups take baby steps
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Wipro offers lower salary package to fresh recruits

Fipola served legal notice on non-payment of dues

BVR Subrahmanyam appointed NITI Aayog CEO, Parameswaran lyer named World Bank ED

Delhi govt warns bike taxis against plying in national capital