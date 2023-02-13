Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Arka Investment Advisory closes maiden credit fund at Rs 250 Cr

By Trisha Medhi
February 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 13 2023 09:22:39 GMT+0000
Arka Investment Advisory closes maiden credit fund at Rs 250 Cr
The sector-agnostic Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) has a target corpus of Rs 250 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 50 crore.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Arka Investment Advisory Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of non-banking financial company Arka Financial Holdings, announced the first close of Arka Credit Fund I, a scheme of its maiden credit fund Arka Credit Fund.

Arka Financial Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Oil Engines.

The sector-agnostic Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) has a target corpus of Rs 250 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 50 crore. It has a tenure of 4.5 years and the sponsor (and/or its subsidiaries) has approved investment of Rs 55 crore in the fund.

"We are planning to make 8-10 investments at a ticket size of Rs 30-50 crore in performing credit space at an IRR of 14-16%. Our maiden offering has a strong backing from our sponsors and so far, Arka Credit Fund I has received an encouraging response from marquee investors," said Sonit Singh, Director and Head, Arka Investment Advisory Services.

Director & Head, Arka Investment Advisory Services Private Limited
ALSO READ
Banks, global organisations in Saudi announce $2.43B funding for tech startups

Arka Credit Fund I aims to provide structured solutions for mid-market corporates and conglomerates to support their business needs. It is backed by a team with a cumulative experience of 100+ years in managing assets in the performing credit and structured credit space.

"With a strong track record of investing in investment grade credit space along with the inherent demand from the market post-pandemic, Arka Group now launches this credit fund to fill the gap which persists in the market," said Sonit.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Using GPT-3, AI and voice tech, this recruitment startup helps companies hire quicker

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth

How can startups benefit from corporate venture capital

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Daily Capsule
Indian Angel Network bullish on investments
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How can startups benefit from corporate venture capital

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $22M in Series A led by VC firm SphitiCap

Using GPT-3, AI and voice tech, this recruitment startup helps companies hire quicker

Indian Angel Network bullish on investments